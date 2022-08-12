Read full article on original website
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST). Eugene Pratt, who previously held several titles as an administrator at Beecher Community School District and other Genesee County school districts, was...
Flint murder suspect awaits judge’s decision on bond
FLINT, MI – A Flint woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in December 2020 may have a chance to be released on bond. Jamanda Danette Ross, 33, is charged with open murder in connection with the Dec. 2, 2020, murder of Curtis Flowers of Flint.
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
Flint police investigate city’s 25th homicide of 2022
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a homicide from early Sunday, Aug. 14. Police responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street about 8:20 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to a Monday, Aug. 15, news release.
State issues advisory about E. coli as cases jump in parts of Michigan
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Michigan reports first 2022 case of West Nile virus, detected in blood donation
Michigan has it’s first known case of West Nile virus, detected in a blood donation from an Oakland County resident, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Blood is routinely screened for the virus to ensure safety of the supply. Last year, the...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton
BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday
OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
90-year-old Macomb County man ‘on top of the world’ after winning $250K jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the lottery for years says he’s “on top of the world” after he won a $250,000 Keno jackpot recently. “I play a variety of Lottery games, but KENO! has been my favorite game to play lately,” said the 90-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my KENO! tickets.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Man in critical condition after shooting on Flint’s southeast side
FLINT, MI – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on Flint’s southeast side. About 1:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Flint police were called to the 2400 block of Trout Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a 24-year-old man had been shot. The...
Fully customized ‘Rat Rod’ 1987 S-10 finds new owner at Bricks Flicks
FLINT, MI – It might not be the shiniest car at Back to the Bricks, but it may have the most personality. Mike Spaulding, 77, needed a car to participate in Back to the Bricks about eight years ago.
