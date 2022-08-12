ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC

FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST). Eugene Pratt, who previously held several titles as an administrator at Beecher Community School District and other Genesee County school districts, was...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus

FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Engler
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Flint Journal

Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
BURTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#County Judge#Violent Crime#Circuit Court#Msu School Of Law
The Flint Journal

Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton

BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
BURTON, MI
MLive

Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday

OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
OWOSSO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Ann Arbor News

90-year-old Macomb County man ‘on top of the world’ after winning $250K jackpot

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the lottery for years says he’s “on top of the world” after he won a $250,000 Keno jackpot recently. “I play a variety of Lottery games, but KENO! has been my favorite game to play lately,” said the 90-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my KENO! tickets.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy