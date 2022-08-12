ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Alabama woman stands 3 hours on 1 leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDe9j_0hFAPlCd00

Alabama woman recounts moment Morgan Wallen, Hardy signed her prosthetic leg

CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort.

The 27-year-old ventured to Cullman for the annual Rock the South country music festival over the weekend, something she’s done every year since 2017. This time, however, she devised a plan to get a unique autograph from two of her favorite artists: Morgan Wallen and Hardy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5gG9_0hFAPlCd00
Morgan Wallen’s John Hancock. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

“Going in, I didn’t even expect to be by the stage,” Jerica said. “And the first day when we got besides the stage, I was like, ‘You know what? If we’re here tomorrow, I may just try to get Morgan Wallen to sign my leg.”

The leg in question was a yellow and white crisscross-patterned prosthetic that was usually below Jerica’s left knee, but would instead be in her hands for the concerts.

Back in February of 2016, Jerica was involved in a traumatic car crash. She thankfully survived but lost her left leg in the aftermath. While the past six years have been anything but easy, she has turned her pain into positivity. She even started a Facebook page titled Jerica’s Journey that shares her story as well as her progress.

Now six years later, she was front row at Rock the South, balancing on her right leg trying to get Hardy’s attention with the help of her brother and some friends they made at the show.

“We ended up having our little corner screaming at Hardy to sign my leg,” Jerica said. “At one point I actually got put on my brother’s shoulders trying to get his attention.”

Hardy wastes no time in getting Jerica Frazier’s prosthetic signed at Rock the South. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

The plan worked as Hardy walked right over to Jerica’s section, knelt down to grab the prosthetic and Sharpie, ripped the cap off the marker with his teeth, spit it out and signed the leg before it ended back into Jerica’s hands.

How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell

“I was in so much shock,” she said. “I was screaming when I turned around. I had tears in my eyes.”

Part one of the plan was done and she now knew her formula worked. Next up was getting Wallen to notice them as well. It didn’t take long as the country music star went over to Jerica’s corner and autographed the leg, even asking for Jerica’s preferred placement of his John Hancock.

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen kneels down to sign Jerica Frazier’s prosthetic at Rock the South. (Jerica Frazier/Facebook)

“By the time Morgan signed on my leg, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, this just happened,'” Jerica said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what to even, I didn’t even know how to process it at the time. ‘”

The videos taken by Jerica’s group captured the moments but not what they meant to her, or even Wallen. According to Jerica, her sister got in touch with someone from Wallen’s team who said that signing the prosthetic was “his honor.”

Nearly a week removed from the event, Jerica is still using the leg to get around, but that is going to change in the near future. She and her employer, Infinity Orthotics, Prosthetics and Rehab Science, are now working on getting a new leg made which would allow Jerica the ability to display the now valuable object.

“I’m planning on putting it up somewhere,” she said. “I can’t be walking on this anymore. I kind of feel like there’s some money involved with that. I mean, it’s even more valuable now.”

Thanks to perseverance, a crowd cheering behind her and a few Sharpies on hand, Jerica will always have a memorable story to tell.

“Who holds up a prosthetic leg for people to sign?” she said. “They probably think that I’m insane but now I can tell people that Morgan Wallen touched my leg. And so did Hardy.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport

Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s most popular college choice by county for 2021

Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
John Hancock
Person
Joni Mitchell
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosthetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy