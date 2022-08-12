ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This California County Houses The Most Natives

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gDnG_0hFAPkJu00
Photo: Getty Images

Many people move to California each year, and can you blame them? The Golden State is home to the second most populated city in America and also sees some of the best weather. Other locations that attract people to California include picturesque beaches, national parks, and bays. This specific California County is known for housing a population that is almost entirely native. With so many state transplants, it is rare for this county to house so many natives as it does. The county that houses the most natives in the entire state is located very close to mountains and two large cities.

According to Stacker , Calaveras County houses more natives than any other county in the state. Of the 45,828 people who live in the area, 34,719 of them were born there. Stacker mentioned that nearly 76% of the population are native to the area. On the opposite side of the spectrum, San Francisco is made up of the most transplants.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the county with the most natives:

"In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Natives#Beaches#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is California's Most Beautiful Cabin Rental

Renting a cabin in the Golden State does not necessarily mean that you have to stay up in the mountains. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. The most beautiful cabin rental in the entire state is surrounded by nature perched up on a hill, but the view is anything but snow capped mountains in the distance. The most beautiful cabin rental offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean in all its shining glory. As depicted by the photograph, those who stay in the cabin can enjoy a cup of morning coffee or an afternoon snack while overlooking the ocean from inside the comfort of the humble structure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

These Are California's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is California's Most Beautiful River

There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This California's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
434
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy