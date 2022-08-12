ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

Disappearance of Emory University student Shannon Melendi on ‘Dateline’

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmGUv_0hFAPhfj00

(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” after Emory University student Shannon Melendi disappears from her off-campus job, investigators receive a mysterious phone call that changes everything.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA

Shannon missing. It was beyond all imagination. From the roommate, a rough timeline emerged. Shannon was supposed to be in her dorm on a Saturday night. But when she still wasn’t home by Sunday morning — her roommate started to worry.

YVONNE MELENDI: She said, “where is she?” so she went looking for her. The first thing she did was went to the softball country club–

Shannon worked part-time at a softball field — about five miles from campus. The roommate headed out to look for Shannon with two other friends. But they missed the entrance to the softball field parking lot — and when they turned around they spotted something.

YVONNE MELENDI: She saw her car parked at a convenience store–

LUIS MELENDI: Gas station.

Shannon’s black Nissan — unoccupied and parked at the far end of a gas station.

Mount Vernon man describes horror of crash that killed his wife

DENNIS MURPHY: She was as proud as she could be of that car,

MONIQUE MELENDI: Yes, she was. She lov– she loved her car.

DENNIS MURPHY: What was concerning about the way the car was found, what condition it was in?

YVONNE MELENDI: It was unlocked, keys in the ignition.

Watch “Dateline: Shannon’s Story” at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0hFAPhfj00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Arlington, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Education
City
Upper Arlington, OH
WAVY News 10

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Andrea Canning
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
Person
Lester Holt
Fox News

Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
CELEBRITIES
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Dateline Nbc#Nbc#Mount Vernon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nissan
WAVY News 10

Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say. Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake PD says Walter Agee’s van was found on August 6, deep in roadside bushes and foliage near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street. The medical examiner was able to determine the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy