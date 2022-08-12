ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings Announce Coaching Staff For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK2Qs_0hFAPQcG00

The Sacramento Kings have announced their coaching staff around head coach Mike Brown for the 2022-23 NBA season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hiring former Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown to become the team’s new head coach this offseason, as well as revamping their entire roster around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Sacramento Kings are making it very clear to the rest of the NBA that they are to be taken serious for once.

Not only has he served as an assistant coach next to head coach Steve Kerr with the Warriors since the start of the 2016-17 season, winning three titles with the team, but Brown has also served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for six different seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers for two different seasons and he has also been an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.

Mike Brown is a proven, well-respected coach around the NBA and on Friday, the Kings announced the members of Brown’s staff for the 2022-23 season.

Jordi Fernandez will serve as the Kings associate head coach and Jay Triano, Doug Christie, Luke Loucks and Leandro Barbosa will be the other four lead assistants on Mike Brown’s coaching staff.

Spending years as a player development assistant in both the NBA and G League, Fernandez has also worked with Spain’s national team, as well as being an assistant under Mike Brown for the Nigerian national team. Jordi Fernandez joins Brown in Sacramento after being with the Denver Nuggets since 2016.

Jay Triano has been both an assistant and head coach in the NBA since 2002, working with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.

Playing for 15 years in the NBA, Doug Christie is remaining on the Sacramento Kings bench following the 2021-22 season, which was his first as an assistant for the team. Christie was also a member of the Kings roster from 2000-05, making the All-Defensive First Team in 2003 and the All-Defensive Second Team in 2001, 2002 and 2004.

Luke Loucks has served as an assistant coach for the Nigeria national team under Mike Brown and has ties with Brown from their time together with the Golden State Warriors. This past 2021-22 season, Loucks worked in basketball strategy and personnel evaluation for the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, Leandro Barbosa followed Brown from the Golden State Warriors this past season, where he served as a player development coach for the Warriors. Spending 14 years in the NBA as a player for five different franchises, including the Warriors, Barbosa is a well-respected name amongst players around the league.

“We have assembled a diverse and talented group of coaches with unique experiences who will positively impact our players' individual development,” head coach Mike Brown said in a press release. “Collectively, they all embrace the core values that will be critical to our overall team success. I couldn’t be more excited to work with them.”

As for the rest of the Kings staff, Dutch Gaitley will serve as an assistant coach and director of player development, Lindsey Harding will be an assistant coach and player development coach, Deividas Dulkys will serve as a player development coach, Robbie Lemons will be the team’s senior director of coaching analytics and strategy, Charles Allen will be the head video coordinator/special assistant to the Head Coach and Garrius Adams will be the assistant video coordinator.

Coming off a 30-52 season, the Kings will be looking to make an impact early on during the 2022-23 season in hopes of putting an end to what is now a 16-year playoff drought, the longest in NBA history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Christie
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Luke Loucks
Person
Leandro Barbosa
Person
Lindsey Harding
Person
Steve Kerr
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#G League#Nigerian
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy