Sacramento Kings Announce Coaching Staff For 2022-23 Season

The Sacramento Kings have announced their coaching staff around head coach Mike Brown for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Hiring former Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown to become the team’s new head coach this offseason, as well as revamping their entire roster around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Sacramento Kings are making it very clear to the rest of the NBA that they are to be taken serious for once.

Not only has he served as an assistant coach next to head coach Steve Kerr with the Warriors since the start of the 2016-17 season, winning three titles with the team, but Brown has also served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for six different seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers for two different seasons and he has also been an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.

Mike Brown is a proven, well-respected coach around the NBA and on Friday, the Kings announced the members of Brown’s staff for the 2022-23 season.

Jordi Fernandez will serve as the Kings associate head coach and Jay Triano, Doug Christie, Luke Loucks and Leandro Barbosa will be the other four lead assistants on Mike Brown’s coaching staff.

Spending years as a player development assistant in both the NBA and G League, Fernandez has also worked with Spain’s national team, as well as being an assistant under Mike Brown for the Nigerian national team. Jordi Fernandez joins Brown in Sacramento after being with the Denver Nuggets since 2016.

Jay Triano has been both an assistant and head coach in the NBA since 2002, working with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.

Playing for 15 years in the NBA, Doug Christie is remaining on the Sacramento Kings bench following the 2021-22 season, which was his first as an assistant for the team. Christie was also a member of the Kings roster from 2000-05, making the All-Defensive First Team in 2003 and the All-Defensive Second Team in 2001, 2002 and 2004.

Luke Loucks has served as an assistant coach for the Nigeria national team under Mike Brown and has ties with Brown from their time together with the Golden State Warriors. This past 2021-22 season, Loucks worked in basketball strategy and personnel evaluation for the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, Leandro Barbosa followed Brown from the Golden State Warriors this past season, where he served as a player development coach for the Warriors. Spending 14 years in the NBA as a player for five different franchises, including the Warriors, Barbosa is a well-respected name amongst players around the league.

“We have assembled a diverse and talented group of coaches with unique experiences who will positively impact our players' individual development,” head coach Mike Brown said in a press release. “Collectively, they all embrace the core values that will be critical to our overall team success. I couldn’t be more excited to work with them.”

As for the rest of the Kings staff, Dutch Gaitley will serve as an assistant coach and director of player development, Lindsey Harding will be an assistant coach and player development coach, Deividas Dulkys will serve as a player development coach, Robbie Lemons will be the team’s senior director of coaching analytics and strategy, Charles Allen will be the head video coordinator/special assistant to the Head Coach and Garrius Adams will be the assistant video coordinator.

Coming off a 30-52 season, the Kings will be looking to make an impact early on during the 2022-23 season in hopes of putting an end to what is now a 16-year playoff drought, the longest in NBA history.