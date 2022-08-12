ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New deal for Bubba: Wallace gets extension from Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
Bubba Wallace’s recent hot streak has paid off on the track and in the points standings, and has now paid off elsewhere.

Wallace and his No. 23 NASCAR race team — the 23XI organization owned by fellow driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan — announced Friday a multi-year extension to the 28-year-old racer’s contract.

“It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” said Wallace, who has been with the team since its 2021 debut season. “Thanks to M.J. and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way — including the team’s first win and first pole.”

CLASSIC CAR:Roger Penske's first winner, a classic Corvette recreation, back to the scene at Daytona

FISHING FOR GREENS:At Ike's Granada Pier shop, come for the bait, stay for the collards!

Wallace, who got his first Cup Series win last October at Talladega, spent much of this season searching for consistency while his team often struggled in the pits. But over the past month, he’s been a fixture among the lead pack, with finishes of third, eighth, fifth and second the past four weeks.

He’s moved from 24th to 19th in the points standings during that stretch.

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” said Hamlin. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that.”

Just a few weeks ago, the team announced the signing of Tyler Reddick, beginning with the 2024 season. Reddick has this year and all of 2023 on his contract with Richard Childress Racing. He got his first Cup win two weeks ago on the Indianapolis road course.

