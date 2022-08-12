ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown says she's enrolled at Purdue University

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Turns out Millie Bobby Brown is staying true to her "Stranger Things" roots in her choice of college.

According to a recent article in Allure magazine , Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

Brown, 18, is studying human services, where "you learn about the system and how to help young people," according to Allure.

Eddie Munson, Stranger Things lives on: 'Somewhere in Indiana,' beloved 'Stranger Things' Season 4 character is honored

Purdue's Human Services program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills," according to the website.

"Stranger Things" takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. In the show, Brown plays Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic abilities.

More on Stranger Things: Is Hawkins, Indiana, a real town? and other burning questions about 'Stranger Things'

There are many Indiana references throughout the show, including some to Purdue and other Indiana universities. In Season 3, a Purdue shirt that appeared in an episode of the show took the internet by storm and eventually became available online.

In Season 4, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley pretend to be students at the University of Notre Dame in order to gain entrance to an asylum.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown says she's enrolled at Purdue University

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Indiana University#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stranger Things#College#Education#Allure#Human Services#Indystar
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy