Turns out Millie Bobby Brown is staying true to her "Stranger Things" roots in her choice of college.

According to a recent article in Allure magazine , Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

Brown, 18, is studying human services, where "you learn about the system and how to help young people," according to Allure.

Eddie Munson, Stranger Things lives on: 'Somewhere in Indiana,' beloved 'Stranger Things' Season 4 character is honored

Purdue's Human Services program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills," according to the website.

"Stranger Things" takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. In the show, Brown plays Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic abilities.

More on Stranger Things: Is Hawkins, Indiana, a real town? and other burning questions about 'Stranger Things'

There are many Indiana references throughout the show, including some to Purdue and other Indiana universities. In Season 3, a Purdue shirt that appeared in an episode of the show took the internet by storm and eventually became available online.

In Season 4, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley pretend to be students at the University of Notre Dame in order to gain entrance to an asylum.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown says she's enrolled at Purdue University