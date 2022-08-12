ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week.

According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.

Officials said the construction workers reportedly saw a Pontiac van in the same area as a crash involving a vehicle that ran into the back of a piece of construction equipment before driving off. While the workers didn’t see the crash itself, they did say the suspect vehicle dropped parts and fluids at the scene.

The next day, Sauk County dispatchers got a call reporting an 85-year-old man’s body was found on the ground near a Pontiac van just around the corner from where the Wednesday crash happened. The van had sustained front-end damage and both airbags deployed, though the driver didn’t appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

Sauk County deputies ultimately determined the man died from injuries he suffered in the crash on Stone Church Road the day before combined with an ongoing medical issue.

nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
