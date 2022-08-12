Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week.

According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.

Officials said the construction workers reportedly saw a Pontiac van in the same area as a crash involving a vehicle that ran into the back of a piece of construction equipment before driving off. While the workers didn’t see the crash itself, they did say the suspect vehicle dropped parts and fluids at the scene.

The next day, Sauk County dispatchers got a call reporting an 85-year-old man’s body was found on the ground near a Pontiac van just around the corner from where the Wednesday crash happened. The van had sustained front-end damage and both airbags deployed, though the driver didn’t appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

Sauk County deputies ultimately determined the man died from injuries he suffered in the crash on Stone Church Road the day before combined with an ongoing medical issue.

