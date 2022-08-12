Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies Announce New Collaborative

For Immediate Release: August 12, 2022

Northern Virginia – Local arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County announce the creation of The Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

NVLAA is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the Arts, Arlington Cultural Affairs Office, and ArtsFairfax. The goals of the organization are to offer artists and arts organizations throughout the Northern Virginia region a series of free professional development workshops and opportunities for networking.

“As local arts agencies, we work to meet artists and organizations where they are professionally. Northern Virginia artists travel, create, and perform throughout the region and the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies expands on that community-building to help artists make new connections and learn new skills,” says a representative of NVLAA.

This fall, NVLAA launches with four virtual workshops:

09/14: DATA + STORYTELLING = IMPACT (PART 1)

Facilitated by Brighter Strategies

Nonprofits have countless stories to tell, and stories are better with data! This workshop teaches attendees how to begin to collect data to tell their story in a unique and compelling way every time.

09/28: DATA + STORYTELLING = IMPACT (PART 2)

Facilitated by Brighter Strategies

This is a follow-up workshop for a deeper dive into data collection and analysis, including personalized Q&A around techniques and methods for data collection, analysis, and use.

11/09: E-COMMERCE PRINCIPLES FOR ARTISTS, MAKERS, AND PERFORMING ARTISTS

Facilitated by Latela Curatorial

For artists looking to update their website or expand into ecommerce, this workshop will review the basic checklist of what’s needed for an artist website, what collectors and art experts look for as well as how to use metadata appropriately to work for you.

11/17: BUSINESS PLAN ESSENTIALS

Facilitated by Springboard for the Arts

Participants will learn how to prepare a simple business plan, in arts-friendly language, to organize all the various aspects of their artistic practice and make informed business decisions.

Workshop Registration

All workshops are available for free and require advance registration. To register for a NVLAA workshop, visit NVLAAfall2022.eventbrite.com.

About ArtsFairfax

ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for Fairfax County’s more than 1.2 million residents. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) since 1964, ArtsFairfax provides these services to all who contribute to and experience arts in Fairfax County, and is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

About Arlington Arts

Arlington Cultural Affairs, a Division of Arlington Economic Development, which delivers public activities and programs as Arlington Arts. Our mission is to create, support and promote the arts, connecting artists and our community to reflect the diversity of Arlington. Arlington Cultural Affairs, a Division of Arlington Economic Development, which delivers public activities and programs as Arlington Arts. Our mission is to create, support and promote the arts, connecting artists and our community to reflect the diversity of Arlington.

About Alexandria’s Office of the Arts

The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities promotes the value of arts and culture in Alexandria by nurturing, investing in and celebrating the creative contributions of artists and arts organizations through the Office of the Arts division. By engaging the community, encouraging participation, and facilitating access to the arts, RPCA works with local artists and arts organizations to build a vibrant community for all of the City's residents, workers and visitors. Within the division, the Events and Public Space Activation team strengthens and builds the social fabric of Alexandria. Learn more at alexandriava.gov/Arts or follow @alexartsoffice on Instagram and Twitter. Add to the conversation with #artsALX.

About Torpedo Factory Art Center

Founded in 1974 in a former navy munitions plant, Torpedo Factory Art Center is home to the nation’s largest number of publicly accessible working artist studios under one roof. The Art Center is part of the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts, a division of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. Just south of Washington, D.C., Torpedo Factory Art Center overlooks the Potomac River in the Old-Town section of Alexandria, Virginia. Each year, more than a half million national and international visitors meet and interact with more than 165 resident artists in 82 studios and seven galleries. The Art Center is also home to The Art League headquarters and gallery, and the Alexandria Archaeology Museum. For more information, visit torpedofactory.org or follow Torpedo Factory Art Center on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest via @torpedofactory.

# # #

This eNews may be found by visiting https://www.alexandriava.gov/go/3877

For inquiries from the news media only, contact the Office of Communications & Public Information at newsroom@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3969.