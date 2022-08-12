Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Marc Cucurella on controversial Chelsea home debut, Man City interest, Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta's influence
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella has spoken to the press following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Joining in a deal that is worth up to £63 million, Cucurella can operate both on the left wing and the left side of central defence for Thomas Tuchel. The...
Manchester City star nominated for prestigious award
Manchester City academy graduate Cole Palmer has been named in a list that features some of the best young players in Europe. It comes as no surprise that Phil Foden is synonymous with the recognition of Manchester City’s academy as one of the best in England. After all, the...
West Ham withdraw interest in Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri due to wage demands
West Ham United have pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri due to his personal term demands, according to reports. The Italian is set for a Chelsea departure, with the Blues signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer,. The Spaniard arrived for a...
Manchester United 'have massive €130m bid for Joao Felix REJECTED by Atletico Madrid'
Manchester United have had a huge €130m (£110m) offer for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain. United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his attacking options before the transfer window closes as the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future continues. Spanish publication...
Jose Mourinho's speech to Dele Alli has become hugely poignant on the verge of move to Besiktas
Jose Mourinho gave Dele Alli a very honest warning about 'demanding more from himself,' whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur, and with Dele on the verge of a move to Besiktas it feels all the more relevant, as you can see below. When Mourinho first arrived at Tottenham, in...
Manchester United consider loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic
Manchester United are considering a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports. The 23-year-old has been named on the bench in Chelsea's first Premier League games of the season after being a rotation player last season for the Blues. With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him. The eye watering fee is for a table of up to ten guests to dine with the former Denmark goalkeeper in a private hotel dining room before the main event, an Evening with Peter Schmeichel.
Many are starting to agree with Man Utd fan's comments on Harry Maguire/Chris Smalling in 2019
A Manchester United fan once claimed Chris Smalling was 'better' than Harry Maguire and despite it being controversial, many now believe he was telling the truth. Maguire joined United from Leicester City £80 million on August 5 2019, which remains a record fee for a centre back. Smalling was...
Liverpool want to sign 'fantastic' Premier League midfielder player who once dreamed of joining Man United
Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs keen on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 20-year-old according to 90min, but Manchester United - who he rejected to join Brighton in January 2021, maintain their strong interest this time around.
