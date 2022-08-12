ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Senior Softball League Looking For Players

The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
mocoshow.com

Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently

Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
Wbaltv.com

Train strikes tractor-trailer on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore

A freight train struck a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Baltimore. The collision took place around 1 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Kane Street. City police said no injuries were reported. SkyTeam 11 reported the collision split the trailer in half, and the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue...
