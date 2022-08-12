Read full article on original website
Olympic Gold Medalist new coach of wrestling at Morgan State University
Morgan State University today announced the hiring of Kenny Monday as the Athletics Department’s new men’s wrestling coach, effective Aug. 24, 2022.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
severnaparkvoice.com
Senior Softball League Looking For Players
The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Commanders Fans – Vote for Your Mascot!
WASHINGTON ( DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are letting the fans pick their next mascot. To vote for your favorite, CLICK HERE.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday
Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
26 Year-Old Shot Dead In Maryland
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 26...
Wbaltv.com
Train strikes tractor-trailer on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore
A freight train struck a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Baltimore. The collision took place around 1 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Kane Street. City police said no injuries were reported. SkyTeam 11 reported the collision split the trailer in half, and the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue...
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
