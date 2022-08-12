Read full article on original website
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
How eating bananas when they’re a specific shade ‘could prevent cancer’
EATING a slightly green banana each day could help prevent cancer in those with a family history of the disease, scientists have found. The team at Newcastle and Leeds Universities examined 1,000 people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases your risk of certain cancers including bowel, ovary, stomach, womb and pancreatic.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
MedPage Today
Epstein-Barr Virus Linked With Gastric Cancer
A substantial proportion of gastric cancers worldwide was linked with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis involving over 68,000 patients with conventional gastric adenocarcinoma in 37 countries, EBV prevalence in tumor cells was 7.5%, and was similar across regions, reported Catherine de Martel, MD, PhD, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues writing in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Healthline
Can Ultrasounds Detect Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect. Symptoms often don’t show until later stages, and there aren’t standard screening tests for this type of cancer. Imaging tests — like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds — are an important part of the diagnostic process. Abdominal and endoscopic...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
nypressnews.com
Scientist warns Covid is ‘still dangerous and highly infectious’ – key symptoms
The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant, which fuelled the latest Covid wave, is more than three times as likely to put patients in hospital, according to new research. Furthermore, an expert warns that Covid still remains “dangerous and highly infectious”. Being able to identify the symptoms promptly could still be useful.
curetoday.com
Two-Drug Combo Bests Chemotherapy in Front-Line Lung Cancer Treatment
Imfinzi plus tremelimumab led to better overall survival outcomes compared to standard chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Front-line Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus tremelimumab elicited better overall survival outcomes than standard-of-care chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, according to findings from a group of patients enrolled on the phase 3 NEPTUNE clinical trial that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
MedPage Today
'An Unreasonable Amount of Work That's Expected to Be Done': What We Heard This Week
"There's kind of an unreasonable amount of work that's expected to be done." -- Justin Porter, MD, of the University of Chicago, on his simulation study that found primary care doctors would need nearly 27 hours a day to do all the work they're expected to do. "They think about...
What Is An Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm And Who Should Get Tested For It?
Some people may be at greater risk of developing an abdominal aortic aneurysm, and it's recommended that some of these groups undergo screening. Here's who.
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
New use for old multiple sclerosis drug shows great promise for a cure
Almost a million people in the U.S. and about 2.8 million people worldwide live with multiple sclerosis. Research is indicating interferon beta could offer a potential new path to treatment. The drug is already in use for multiple sclerosis treatment. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that causes pain,...
cgtlive.com
Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Clinical Trial Doses First Patient
The novel therapy targets a hormone receptor only expressed at immunologically relevant levels in the ovaries. The first patient has been treated in the phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05316129) of Anixa Biosciences’ chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer, which is being carried out in a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.1.
Medical News Today
Tamoxifen treatment for ovarian cancer
Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that doctors prescribe for breast cancer treatment. They may also recommend it to those with ovarian tumors. It can cause side effects such as blood clots, hot flashes, and constipation, and it may interact with other medications. According to the Centers for...
cancernetwork.com
Pretreatment Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Linked to OS in Endometrial Cancer
Findings from a recent study show that a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio of less than 6 before treatment was correlated with improved overall survival for patients with endometrial cancer. Improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer who were treated with immunotherapy who presented with a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio...
Vitamin D supplements may do more harm than good, studies suggest
CBS medical contributor Dr. David Agus explains that most Vitamin D supplements aren’t as beneficial as people think they are – and can actually be harmful. He suggests getting your vitamins from real food.
