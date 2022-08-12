ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Packers' new JUGS machine can throw a ball just like Kirk Cousins

JUGS machines are just as big a part of football as up-down drills and Oklahoma's, and the Green Bay Packers have themselves an awesome one. For the uninitiated or those who have never been to football practice, JUGS machines historically have looked like two spinning wheels on top of a tripod. Someone inserts a football between the spinning wheels and it shoots the ball out — simulating a pass, punt, or kickoff.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to trim roster to 85 players

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players. The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows: - Cornerback Tye Smith - Fullback Jake Bargas - Outside linebacker Andre Mintze - Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie) - Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie) RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 playersTeams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30.  The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Scorebook Live

Mankato West: big shoes to fill, but no steps backwards

Head CoachJ.J. Helget, sixth season (45-7) Past 3 Seasons2021: 8-0, 7-0 in Big Southeast Red 2020: 6-0, 4-0 in Big Southeast Red 2019: 7-3, 4-2 in Big Southeast Red All-Subdistrict Players DepartedLB/RB Ryan Haley (defensive player of the year) WR Mekhi Collins (co-offensive player of the ...
MANKATO, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy