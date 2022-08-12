Sitting on top of downtown’s Five Points MARTA station is one of the most diverse community gardens in the state. Most people, including the thousands of daily commuters, don’t even know it’s there. The Five Points Farm was established in 2016 thanks to a partnership between Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (CAP/ADID) and MARTA. In spring 2018, we partnered with the City of Atlanta’s Office of Resilience through its AgLanta program. It’s a truly unique group of downtown’s biggest players that has helped us grow the garden into what it is today.

