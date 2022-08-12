Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Helping Successfully Transplant Five Points Farm into MARTA’s Vision
Sitting on top of downtown’s Five Points MARTA station is one of the most diverse community gardens in the state. Most people, including the thousands of daily commuters, don’t even know it’s there. The Five Points Farm was established in 2016 thanks to a partnership between Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (CAP/ADID) and MARTA. In spring 2018, we partnered with the City of Atlanta’s Office of Resilience through its AgLanta program. It’s a truly unique group of downtown’s biggest players that has helped us grow the garden into what it is today.
Atlanta’s overlooked labor union history may show the future of changing times
In a state led by Reagan-descended Republicans and a city still strongly influenced by big corporations, you won’t find many monuments to labor union leaders. The dominant narrative in Georgia is to be “pro-business” — incidentally meaning pro-bosses. But unions have a long local history, and...
Duluth Trading Co. bringing new facility to Georgia
ATLANTA – The workwear retailer Duluth Trading Company plans to build a new facility that will create more than 300 jobs in Bartow County, GA. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
CCSD Nursing director wins award
The Clarke County School District’s Director of Nursing was honored by professional colleagues in Atlanta earlier this summer. WUGA’s Martin Matheny has more:. At their annual conference in late June, the National Association of School Nurses named Amy Roark as the Georgia School Nurse Administrator of the Year. CCSD director of public relations Cyndee Moore made the announcement at a school board meeting on Thursday.
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
Not everyone shared his enthusiasm
James Litchfield Beavers is not a name that most Atlantans today are familiar with but, back in his day, James Beavers was “The Man”… literally. For 26 years, James Beavers was a member of Atlanta’s police force and from 1911 to 1915 he was Atlanta’s “Top Cop,” the Chief of Police.
PepsiCo Beverages North America Officially Breaks Ground on $260 Million DeKalb County Manufacturing Expansion
The Stone Mountain facility will become one of the largest in the company’s portfolio, part of PepsiCo’s $468 million investment in the State of Georgia.
The Climate Crisis’ Inequitable Impact on Communities of Color
The climate crisis is one of our most pressing issues when it comes to envisioning a vibrant future full of opportunity for future generations. We observe the effects every single day: from drying lakes, droughts and wildfires, to flooding coastal areas, severe storms, extreme heat, and an increase in human infections. But the risks and costs of climate change are not equally shared. Research shows that low-income people and communities of color disproportionately live in places with poor environmental quality and the resulting adverse health effects.
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
Science Gallery exhibition uses art to explore addiction writ large
To understand the “HOOKED” exhibition at Science Gallery Atlanta is to begin at the end. A giant statue at the gallery exit is covered with shopping bags, vape pens, cell phones, liquor bottles, candy wrappers and other items visitors are invited to leave behind to represent their addictions. The piece, “We’re All Searching for Rest” by sculptor William Massey, represents the relief that many people find themselves looking for externally.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’
Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta food bank officials asks for publics help to find new location after receiving notice
ATLANTA - A busy day for staff and volunteers at the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center, packing food boxes for distribution across metro-Atlanta. James McLemore has been coming here for about four years. He is one of the many seniors who benefit from the program by sharing the meat, produce, and other items in his food boxes with neighbors.
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
