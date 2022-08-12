ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one

The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
FanSided

Who was #81 for the Falcons in their first preseason game?

If you were one of the many people who watched the Atlanta Falcons’ first preseason game with the team’s roster pulled up, then you were not alone. Due to the 90-man roster, it can be difficult to keep track of who each player is, especially when jersey numbers are constantly being changed now.
FanSided

Former Atlanta Falcons great still the all-time leading rusher

Despite having retired more than six years ago former Atlanta Falcons quarterback still holds one impressive league record. Vick is still the all-time leading rusher at the quarterback position totaling 6,109-rushing yards during his time in the league with the bulk of this production happening in Atlanta and Philly. Vick...
