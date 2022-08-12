Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one
The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake passing on Malik Willis?
The Atlanta Falcons had their pick of quarterbacks when it came to the 2021 draft class. Atlanta had a chance to draft every quarterback in the class with most staying on the board for the Falcons to pass on at least twice. This includes former Liberty quarterback and current Titans backup Malik Willis.
Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder throws game winner in debut
Desmond Ridder certainly made an impression in his Atlanta Falcons pre-season debut. The rookie was the leading rusher for the Falcons tossing two touchdowns and flashing his athleticism leading the Falcons to a 27-23 win over the Detriot Lions. Ridder not only threw the game-winning touchdown but did it under...
Georgia football: Opposing SEC coaches talk anonymously about Stetson Bennett
Throughout the offseason, there’s been plenty of talk about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the fact many consider him underrated. That sentiment was also shared by multiple SEC coaches, who shared their thoughts on Bennett to ESPN. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared his college football QB confidential, which...
Who was #81 for the Falcons in their first preseason game?
If you were one of the many people who watched the Atlanta Falcons’ first preseason game with the team’s roster pulled up, then you were not alone. Due to the 90-man roster, it can be difficult to keep track of who each player is, especially when jersey numbers are constantly being changed now.
Kirby Smart calls recruits being allowed to attend the Georgia - Florida game a 'moot point'
News broke this week that Georgia will be allowed to provide tickets for recruits to attend the neutral-site game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., where the SEC rivalry has been played for all but two years since 1933. Kirby Smart noted that this option has been available for a decade, even if it has never been utilized by either program.
Former Atlanta Falcons great still the all-time leading rusher
Despite having retired more than six years ago former Atlanta Falcons quarterback still holds one impressive league record. Vick is still the all-time leading rusher at the quarterback position totaling 6,109-rushing yards during his time in the league with the bulk of this production happening in Atlanta and Philly. Vick...
