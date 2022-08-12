The Atlantic Highlands of 1938 would be barely recognizable to someone living in today’s Bayshore town. Prohibition had repealed five years earlier. Gone were the bootleggers, smugglers and strong-arm artists that plagued the Bayshore in those dry days. Al Lillien, head of the Rum Radio Ring, had been murdered in his mansion on Serpentine Drive and most of the rest of the bootleggers were in prison, or on the run. The smart ones reinvented themselves – with the help of their rum-soaked wealth – into legitimate businessmen.

