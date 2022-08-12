ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York City, NY
New York State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
New York City, NY
Washington, DC
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ronald Reagan
John F. Kennedy
nynmedia.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay Journal

Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine

Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Morristown Minute

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms

A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
BRENTWOOD, MD
Cadrene Heslop

New York Homeowners To Gain From Stimulus Bill

Experts did not expect New York to start sending out money until Autumn. But some homeowning residents began receiving their property tax rebates in June. (source) About three million homeowners will receive a total of over 2.2 billion dollars. This move is part of the state's bid to give locals financial support. It has been hard for some due to inflation and the economic shocks of the pandemic. (source)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ

