Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Migrants From Texas are Causing a Humanitarian Crisis in Washington, D.C.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has a problem in his state with migrants crossing the border. So, over the past few months, Abbott has bused migrants who were legally cleared out of Texas to other locations such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. This has caused a problem for these two cities and brought pain to these mayors.
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Cities That Lost and Gained the Most People in the Pandemic
Was there really a mass exodus of Americans from big cities during the covid pandemic? For many of the nation’s largest cities, the answer is yes: the pandemic has had an unprecedented affect on their populations. Cities were mostly growing since 2000, although that growth waxed and waned with...
The Jewish Press
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
Commanders Fans – Vote for Your Mascot!
WASHINGTON ( DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are letting the fans pick their next mascot. To vote for your favorite, CLICK HERE.
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
wufe967.com
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. “I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
Bay Journal
Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine
Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
hyattsvillewire.com
Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms
A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
New York Homeowners To Gain From Stimulus Bill
Experts did not expect New York to start sending out money until Autumn. But some homeowning residents began receiving their property tax rebates in June. (source) About three million homeowners will receive a total of over 2.2 billion dollars. This move is part of the state's bid to give locals financial support. It has been hard for some due to inflation and the economic shocks of the pandemic. (source)
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
sciotopost.com
DC Mayor Asks For National Guard Help as Texas Delivers Busloads of Migrants to Their Door
DC – Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is requesting help from the National Guard to help with an immigration crisis happening within their borders. The crisis began in the spring when Texas Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Ducey began sending busloads of migrants to Washington DC and New York and dropping them off.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Waters to be Tested For Polio, Following Discovery In NYC Wastewater | Yoel Ackerman
Several weeks ago, an individual in New York suffered paralysis from the Polio virus. Before that point, the virus hadn’t been seen since 1979, and it was thought to have been completely eradicated from the United States. Now though, it appears that the virus is still active, and present...
