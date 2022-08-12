ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

lowellsfirstlook.com

LoMI Studios Brings Dance to Lowell

LoMI Studios will fill a gap many have said the Lowell community has been missing for years. The new dance studio will open on September 6. Julia Schaefer is the co-owner with her husband, Ryan, who is also a full-time realtor. The studio is located at 508 W Main St, Suite C. The studio offers classes for kids and adults in a variety of disciplines.
LOWELL, MI
Fox17

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Moline plans to celebrate its 150th birthday Sept. 17

The community of Moline will celebrate its sesquicentennial all day Saturday, Sept. 17, near what was formerly regarded as its downtown. Moline’s business district no longer exists, but it once was home to the Moline State Bank, Dave’s Variety Store, a post office and Moline Locker. Over the years, most businesses have moved north and south on the U.S.-131 expressway and closer to Division, once referred to as old U.S.-131.
MOLINE, MI
mibiz.com

Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
97.9 WGRD

A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall

If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

