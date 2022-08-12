Read full article on original website
lowellsfirstlook.com
LoMI Studios Brings Dance to Lowell
LoMI Studios will fill a gap many have said the Lowell community has been missing for years. The new dance studio will open on September 6. Julia Schaefer is the co-owner with her husband, Ryan, who is also a full-time realtor. The studio is located at 508 W Main St, Suite C. The studio offers classes for kids and adults in a variety of disciplines.
Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food. Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine,...
Fox17
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
'Luxury treehouse resort' opens in West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — A luxury treehouse resort named Tree Vistas is open and accepting bookings. The owners call it the first of its kind in Michigan. Tree Vistas includes a 13-foot tall treehouse built on six acres of land in Ionia County. "It’s not necessarily what you grew up...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Expansive park, trail network under discussion for two Grand Rapids neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new plan underway would reimagine parts of the Belknap Lookout and Monroe North neighborhoods in downtown Grand Rapids by adding new parks, greenspace and other amenities. The Grand Rapids Hill and River Network plan, being led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., would create a...
townbroadcast.com
Moline plans to celebrate its 150th birthday Sept. 17
The community of Moline will celebrate its sesquicentennial all day Saturday, Sept. 17, near what was formerly regarded as its downtown. Moline’s business district no longer exists, but it once was home to the Moline State Bank, Dave’s Variety Store, a post office and Moline Locker. Over the years, most businesses have moved north and south on the U.S.-131 expressway and closer to Division, once referred to as old U.S.-131.
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
mibiz.com
Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team
Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
‘It takes a lot of dedication’: Hundreds compete in 140.6-mile triathlon
The 10th Anniversary event of the Michigan Titanium Triathlon took place Sunday in Versluis Park in the greater Grand Rapids area.
A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall
If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
