McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County 95% contained Sunday
Crews on Sunday were close to fully containing the McKinney Fire, the largest fire in the North State this year. Firefighters had a containment line around 95% of the 60,392-acre fire Sunday. The blaze, which broke out July 29, is burning about 15 miles west of Yreka in Siskiyou County.
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
Fatal Highway 238 crash involves two Williams men
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police report this morning shows a man is dead from a crash when two Williams men collided on Highway 238. Oregon State Police (OSP) say the crash at about 2:45pm yesterday left 34-year-old Braden Hales pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4.
