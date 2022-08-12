ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MLB News: Astros Blunder Creates Hilarious Fan Reaction on Twitter

By Selena Marquez
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

Even the most well-oiled machine can have an "oopsie" slip right through the cracks and this week, it happened in Houston. It started when a member of the media noticed something at Minute Maid Park that wasn't quite right.

On Wednesday, while outside the park, Chandler Rome, the Astros beat writer for the Houston Chronicle, spotted a Pedro Baez flag. The problem is that Baez had been designated for assignment by the Astros four months ago in late April. And apparently, someone forgot to tell the grounds crew.

The tweet caught the attention of the organization and the flag was taken down and replaced with Kyle Tucker. But in the fourteen hours in between, one fan, well aware of Baez's history of a rather lengthy setup in between pitches, had this apt observation of the situation.

After being let go by Houston, Baez returned to the Dodgers on a minor league deal and unfortunately, hasn't had very much success. Since he rejoined the Triple-A Oklahoma City team he has appeared in just 4 games posting an abysmal 4.91 ERA across 3.2 innings of work. Hopefully, things start looking up for the 34-year-old right-hander, sooner rather than later.

Dodgers Pitching News

The Dodgers will be getting some help soon since Dustin May is expected to be returning to the major league squad in the next week or so. For the moment, they are planning on him making at least one more rehab start before he can finally rejoin the big league team, barring any setbacks. Fans look forward to seeing Code Red back on the mound.

Comments / 1

 

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
