ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
92Q

Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall

Summer is winding down and classrooms are opening back up, and for returning students at Morgan State, move-in day just became a little sweeter. Morgan State University opened its newest state-of-the-art residence hall over the weekend. It is the first in 30 years. The new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall is ten stories high and features […] The post Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
beckerspayer.com

CareFirst BCBS launching retail, community center pilot program

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is opening a 5,500-square-foot retail and community center in October at its Baltimore headquarters as part of a potential statewide expansion, Maryland Inno reported Aug. 15. The new space will consist of an area to sell health plans, care navigation support services and a community center. There...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#Fitness#Morgan State University#Thurgood Marshall#Education#College
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore homeless advocates hold demonstration in front of City Hall

On Wednesday, advocates are setting up a homeless encampment in front of City Hall. The coalition of ten organizations said they want to get the attention of Baltimore City leadership and get them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. Dozens of tents line the green...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
BALTIMORE, MD
aclu-md.org

New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding

On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
vegnews.com

New 3-Day Festival Celebrates Black Leaders, Businesses, and Orgs with Vegan Food

If you missed your flight to Indio, CA for April’s Coachella music festival, it may be time to book your tickets for Baltimore, MD’s three-day Vegan SoulFest for a celebration like no other. Back for the first time after COVID-19 forced the festival into a two-year hiatus, Vegan SoulFest is a three-day celebration of Black businesses, changemakers, and vegan living in partnership with the first annual We Give Black Fest. The festivals will take place simultaneously and are held from August 19 through August 21 at Baltimore’s West Covington Park.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Open This Sunday – 35 E. Montgomery Street in Historic Federal Hill

Located in historic Federal Hill, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with PARKING PAD combines much history with modern updates & amenities. Original hardwood floors throughout, a perfect blend of old and new! The main level offers a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace & built-ins; a separate dining room; and renovated kitchen, with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a beautiful bluestone patio. The second level serves as the primary suite, with a sitting/dressing area and brand new renovated bath.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy