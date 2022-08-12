Read full article on original website
Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall
Summer is winding down and classrooms are opening back up, and for returning students at Morgan State, move-in day just became a little sweeter. Morgan State University opened its newest state-of-the-art residence hall over the weekend. It is the first in 30 years. The new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall is ten stories high and features […] The post Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall appeared first on 92 Q.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS launching retail, community center pilot program
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is opening a 5,500-square-foot retail and community center in October at its Baltimore headquarters as part of a potential statewide expansion, Maryland Inno reported Aug. 15. The new space will consist of an area to sell health plans, care navigation support services and a community center. There...
WJLA
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds of teaching positions unfilled in Maryland as first day of school nears
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore homeless advocates hold demonstration in front of City Hall
On Wednesday, advocates are setting up a homeless encampment in front of City Hall. The coalition of ten organizations said they want to get the attention of Baltimore City leadership and get them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. Dozens of tents line the green...
Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
Baltimore County Public Schools desperately in need of educators
School union leaders in Baltimore County are speaking out about what leaders are doing to combat the issue ahead of the this fast-approaching semester, which starts for students on August 29.
aclu-md.org
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
Wbaltv.com
Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
Wbaltv.com
Water main break sends water high into air in Owings Mills area
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A water main break sent water high into the air Tuesday afternoon in the Owings Mills area. SkyTeam 11 video showed the break in the 200 block of Timber Grove Road in the Owings Mills/Reisterstown areas. The road was being closed shortly before 1 p.m....
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 15 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 15 have been announced. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162). Perry Hall Food Trucks. This week’s...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Magazine readers posthumously name Traffic Jam Jimmy best reporter
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — James "Traffic Jam Jimmy" Uhrin , FOX45 News' longtime traffic reporter who died in May, has been posthumously named Baltimore's best reporter by the readers of Baltimore Magazine. Uhrin, who worked for the station since the 1970s, in recent years reinvented himself as a roving traffic...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
vegnews.com
New 3-Day Festival Celebrates Black Leaders, Businesses, and Orgs with Vegan Food
If you missed your flight to Indio, CA for April’s Coachella music festival, it may be time to book your tickets for Baltimore, MD’s three-day Vegan SoulFest for a celebration like no other. Back for the first time after COVID-19 forced the festival into a two-year hiatus, Vegan SoulFest is a three-day celebration of Black businesses, changemakers, and vegan living in partnership with the first annual We Give Black Fest. The festivals will take place simultaneously and are held from August 19 through August 21 at Baltimore’s West Covington Park.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
baltimorefishbowl.com
