The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool
NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all. Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off.
Superorganism reaches into all the musical corners of the Earth on 'World Wide Pop'
SUPERORGANISM: (Singing) Good morning. Welcome to the channel. I hope you can handle the tutorial. Orono - she prefers to go by just her first name - is the lead singer of the band Superorganism. They made a splash with their debut album in 2018, a frenzy of collected samples and deadpan lyrics. Her bandmates, who are from all over the world, met both in-person and on the internet, and their musings about the peril and promise of life online continue in a new album, "World Wide Pop."
Short 'Stories from the Tenants Downstairs' describe the gentrification of their home
SIDIK FOFANA: (Reading) Days left - 10 - money you got - $0 - money you need - $350. That is the first line of an electrifying debut collection of short stories by writer and public school teacher, Sidik Fofana. It's called "Stories From the Tenants Downstairs." All but one story are told by a different resident in a fictional high-rise building in Harlem. Many of the Black residents are struggling to get by, and they have very distinct voices. The first is Mimi.
< How to be OK with your sadness and know when to embrace it
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Shereen Marisol Meraji. On this episode, we're going to talk about harnessing the power of melancholy with bestselling author Susan Cain. Her new book is called "Bittersweet: How Sorrow And Longing Make Us Whole." SUSAN CAIN: The reason that I used the term bittersweet...
Life Kit: Survival 101 with Bear Grylls
We all have those moments in life times where you're not sure how to adapt. That could mean the crushing pressure of credit card debt or job loss, or just another mile of unrelenting rush hour traffic. Survival doesn't always come easy. Adventurer Bear Grylls knows the feeling. He's been in dozens of life-or-death scenarios. What he's learned is that you don't have to be in the heart of the wilderness to benefit from a survival mentality. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
Author interview: Blitz Bazawule
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with writer, filmmaker and musician Blitz Bazawule about his new novel, The Scent of Burnt Flowers. And finally today, when we last checked in with Samuel Bazawule, better known as Blitz, he had just directed his debut feature, "The Burial Of Kojo," which was based entirely in Ghana with an almost entirely local cast and crew, and was the first original film from Ghana to be released on Netflix. That was in 2019. Since then, he's co-directed Beyonce's visual album "Black Is King," directed the upcoming film musical version of "The Color Purple." And somehow, in the middle of all of that, he just published his first novel. It's called "The Scent Of Burnt Flowers," and he agreed to sit still long enough to tell us about it.
A sustainable seafood alternative: lab-grown fish sticks
There's a new option in the pipeline for consumers who want sustainable meat alternatives. Bluu Seafood, based in Germany, is one of a number of companies working to bring lab-grown fish to a plate near you. The company says it's created the first market-ready fish sticks and fish balls from cultivated cells. Chris Dammann is the chief operating officer of Bluu Seafood and joins us now. Welcome.
Aubrey Plaza goes from art school to fraudster in 'Emily The Criminal'
AUBREY PLAZA: (As April Ludgate) I think I may have found a project I'd actually enjoy doing - helping these cats and dogs. They should be rewarded for not being people. I hate people. ESTRIN: Her newest film, though, is all brooding and no comedy. It's called "Emily The Criminal,"...
Hiroyuki Sanada talks swordplay and improv in action-comedy 'Bullet Train'
"Bullet Train," a new action-comedy film, features a man on a mission to retrieve a suitcase from a high-speed train in Japan. But little does he know that a collection of assassins are riding the same train, all with their own mysterious reasons. Hiroyuki Sanada plays one of these passengers, The Elder, who's there to get revenge on a long-time personal enemy. The Japanese star has a long acting career and is best-known for his roles in action movies like "The Last Samurai," "Mortal Kombat" and "Rush Hour 3." But for "Bullet Train," he had to learn a new skill - improv. His co-star Brad Pitt - you might have heard of him - would add some lines to a scene every now and then, sometimes adding jokes to a serious scene.
Novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed at a speaking event
Novelist Salman Rushdie suffered damage to his liver, nerves and an eye when he was attacked at a speaking event in western New York state Friday, according to his agent. He is on a ventilator. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. Renowned novelist Salman Rushdie is in the hospital after being attacked yesterday...
Album review of Black Thought and Danger Mouse's 'Cheat Codes'
And finally today, you probably know the rapper and emcee Tariq Trotter as the frontman of the hip-hop group The Roots. It's the house band for "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." But now Trotter, who is also known as Black Thought, has a new album out of his own, a collaboration with music producer Danger Mouse. It's called "Cheat Codes." We called Jack Hamilton to tell us about it. He is a music critic for Slate magazine and professor of media studies at the University of Virginia. And he joined us to tell us about a few of the album's standout tracks.
The Latino community is facing issues with misinformation on abortions
Misinformation impacts all kinds of important issues from COVID-19 to the 2016 election, and especially now, abortion. People considering abortions can be hit with misinformation about its safety and legality, especially after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturned Roe v. Wade this summer. One group hard-hit by this type of misinformation has been the Latino or Latinx community. Elizabeth Estrada is with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice and joins us now from the Bronx in New York.
There's a nationwide shortage of Black male school psychologists
A school psychologist is often the only person at a school who's trained to assess a student's needs, especially when it comes to disabilities and mental health. There's a nationwide shortage of them. And as NPR's Pooja Salhotra reports, the numbers among Black men are alarming. POOJA SALHOTRA, BYLINE: When...
HBCUs see a historic jump in enrollments
Since the desegregation of higher education, Black enrollment at HBCUs has been on the decline, but that's changing. NPR's Michel Martin discusses this with university administrator Walter Kimbrough. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After struggling through two years of COVID restrictions, colleges and universities are welcoming students back to campuses. But some...
Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property
The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory the agency filed in court of what it collected. The judge who authorized the search unsealed that list as well as the search warrant yesterday. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us now with more details. Hi, Carrie.
Ex-besties feud over a messy wedding in 'You're Invited'
If Amaya, a Sri Lankan woman living in Los Angeles, is surprised to find out - via Instagram, of course - that her former best friend Kaavi is engaged, she's even more surprised to find out that it's to her college ex-boyfriend. Messy, messy, messy. She's stunned when she actually gets invited to the lavish, over-the-top affair. But she's also determined to keep the wedding from happening by any means necessary. "You're Invited" is the second thriller from Amanda Jayatissa, who joins us now from Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hello.
Week in politics: FBI investigates Trump for potential breach of the Espionage Act
The week that began with an unprecedented search of former President Trump's home ended with something even more shocking. The search warrant indicated the FBI was investigating a possible violation of the Espionage Act. Joining us to discuss this and other political events from the past week is NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Good morning, Ron.
New release is a reminder of Judy Garland's artistry and vocal prowess
This is FRESH AIR. This year marks the centennial of Judy Garland's birth. You may have watched some of her films when she was star of the month on the Turner Classic Movies channel. Warner Brothers has been reissuing her films on Blu-ray. Our classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz is going to review the most recent of those new releases.
When law enforcement wants your social media content, do data privacy laws hold up?
Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as states took aggressive steps to make abortions more difficult to access, abortion-rights advocates started to warn that private online activity could be used to target, discourage or punish those seeking abortion services. Now, critics said that was far-fetched, but those concerns are already playing out in court. According to recent reports, a mother and daughter in Nebraska are facing criminal charges for allegedly performing a self-medicated abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. That's illegal in that state. Part of law enforcement's evidence against the two women came from online messages collected by Meta, Facebook's parent company, of conversations allegedly referencing abortion medication. This has privacy advocates reiterating their concerns about data privacy, or the lack thereof, on sites like Facebook.
