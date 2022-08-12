NPR's Michel Martin speaks with writer, filmmaker and musician Blitz Bazawule about his new novel, The Scent of Burnt Flowers. And finally today, when we last checked in with Samuel Bazawule, better known as Blitz, he had just directed his debut feature, "The Burial Of Kojo," which was based entirely in Ghana with an almost entirely local cast and crew, and was the first original film from Ghana to be released on Netflix. That was in 2019. Since then, he's co-directed Beyonce's visual album "Black Is King," directed the upcoming film musical version of "The Color Purple." And somehow, in the middle of all of that, he just published his first novel. It's called "The Scent Of Burnt Flowers," and he agreed to sit still long enough to tell us about it.

