Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shelby Reporter
Pelham teachers prepare for school year with Back to School Employee Institute Meeting
PELHAM – The auditorium of Pelham High School was alive with Panther Pride early Monday morning, Aug. 8. Teachers from all Pelham City Schools were present wearing their best school gear for the Back to School Employee Institute Meeting. The annual meeting allows current teachers to catch up, meet new teachers and hear what the school board has in store for the upcoming academic year.
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
City of Cordova to receive $5.1 million grant for road repairs
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — In Walker County, the city of Cordova is receiving much-needed funds to repair and replace roads. This is huge news for Cordova. The small city has had poor road conditions for years but the city and the district didn’t have the funds to fix all the problems. Thanks to a new […]
elmoreautauganews.com
First Phase of The Mill Apartments in Prattville Nearing Completion
“The Mill” is the new luxury apartment buildings currently under reconstruction in Downtown Prattville located in the Historic Daniel Pratt Gin Shop factory building. Construction is moving along quickly and the first building that will be available for move-ins will be Building D. Move-ins are projected to begin in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County students earn $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarships
Two local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. The local recipients include Ross Tolbert of Calera who is a sophomore at Auburn University studying chemical engineering, and Brooks Tolbert of Calera, a senior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville studying civil engineering.
Shelby Reporter
County Tourism & Recreation All-Star award nominations now being accepted
Six business groups in Shelby County are collaborating to recognize those entities in the tourism and recreation business sector which excel each and every day in making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors. Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce,...
Shelby Reporter
Former Phobia Factory building to become storage facility
COLUMBIANA – The former Columbiana Phobia Factory building is undergoing renovation and will become a climate-controlled storage facility. The building is located at 455 Shelby County 70 and is now owned by Star Columbiana LLC. “(We) bought it a year ago, took time to address problems and gather the...
wvtm13.com
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
Shelby Reporter
BioHorizons donates 100 backpacks to local students
HOOVER– BioHorizons, a dental implant and manufacture company, held a school supply drive for children in the Shelby County area on Aug. 1. The drive included packing backpacks full of toothpaste, toothbrushes and school supplies. This community event has been held since 2017 and has remained a staple within...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
Shelby Reporter
Greystone Elementary welcomes students on first day back
Hoover – Students of Greystone Elementary School arrived early Thursday morning for the start of the new school year on Aug. 11. “We were really excited for our school year to get started,” said Principal Stacey Stocks. “Our goal for the first day is always to get our students in their classrooms, make sure they are fed a healthy lunch and they get home safely.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelby Reporter
OMES students, staff share excitement on first day of school
NORTH SHELBY – When students arrived at Oak Mountain Elementary School on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 11, they saw big smiles on the faces of faculty members they had not seen since the end of the previous school year. “I’ve missed you so much,” OMES counselor Hayden Belisle...
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
Lass But Not Least: Going Old School
By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
Shelby Reporter
Celebration for the Arts celebrates the Big Easy
COLUMBIANA – Each year, the three Federated Women’s Clubs of Columbiana join forces to raise money for the Shelby County Arts Council. This year the Novellas steered the annual Celebration of the Arts Luncheon with support from the Vignettes and the Culture Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. The celebration brought just a little bit of the Big Easy to the county seat with a spirited New Orleans-themed program.
birminghamtimes.com
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Shelby Reporter
New Dollar General opens on Hwy 36 in Chelsea
CHELSEA – A new Dollar General opened in the month of August on Shelby County 36 in Chelsea. Dollar General stores aim to provide residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household goods and more. The Chelsea location includes the company’s new home décor and an...
Comments / 1