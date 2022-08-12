ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
The Young And The Restless' Christian LeBlanc Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of His New Role

Christian LeBlanc has long been known as ruthless lawyer Michael Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless." Back in 2021, the actor celebrated 30 years on the long-running hit daytime television show, and many of his co-stars opened up about the man, the myth, and the legend himself to Soap Opera Digest for his "The Young and the Restless" milestone anniversary. Peter Bergman told Soap Opera Digest, "Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he's carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment," while Bryton James added, "I've never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege."
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
What You Need To Know About Virgin River's Denny

"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos

One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
