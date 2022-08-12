I Disagree With TripAdvisor's Top 10 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants & Here's A Local's List

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Fort Lauderdale, FL is a high-end tourist destination just north of Miami, and I constantly have people asking me where the best restaurants to eat are in the city.

Often people who travel want to eat like locals, but only have popular review sites as their go-to guide. So, I looked at the TripAdvisor list in my hometown and wasn't thrilled to see the places that made the top 10.

They're all delicious, but most of the eateries are the uber expensive beachfront areas where a taco could be as high as $15.

As a Floridian born and raised in the Southern tip of the Sunshine State, I know the downtown spots that boast a bumping nightlife or even the more low-key "bang for your buck" waterfront eateries.

I created this list to help fellow locals and tourists satisfy their cravings and get the best spots in addition to TripAdvisor's top-ranked.

Louie Bossi's Ristorante Bar Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Louie Bossi's has delicious traditional Italian dishes, such as pastas and pizzas. They are located in the heart of the downtown area, and besides having a chic interior, they have a gorgeous outside garden area for the perfect Instagram photo.

They also have a great Martini Monday special if you go on a weekday.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Bar Rita

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Bar Rita is the one of the best spots for Taco Tuesdays in Fort Lauderdale. There is a live DJ, eclectic neon decorations and delicious food. If you stay late night, you can party on the patio or upstairs where you get a view of all of downtown.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Shooter's (Happy Hour)

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 3033 N.E. 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Shooter's has an impeccable waterfront view and some celebrities sometimes sing by. In fact, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recorded a scene from one of their seasons here.

The eatery is more on the pricier side, and though many people come here for brunch, I recommend their happy hour to have their dishes and drinks without breaking the bank. You can also watch the stunning sunset views while you sip on a refreshing craft cocktail.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Mickey's Downtown

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood American, Italian

Address: 4331 N. Ocean Dr., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL

Why You Need To Go: Mickey's Downtown is one of the only places in the Fort Lauderdale area that has dueling pianos. The meals are a bit pricier than most, but the show is included with everything, so it's totally worth it!

While you enjoy some food, you can request songs and have fun with the singers as they play back and forth and even together.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Master Ba's Hotpot

Master Ba’s in Ft. Laud 🍜 #hotpot #koreanbbq #ftlauderdalefoodie #fypシ

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Korean Grill and Hot Pot

Address: 2831 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Master Ba's not only serves up delicious foods, but after you place your order with a waiter or waitress, a robot comes out with trays of food. It is such a unique experience and you can grill on the flat top and then mix the meats and veggies with your broth.

It is a standard price for the different items, so you can get whatever additions you want, though if you don't eat all of your food, they charge by the weight of the pot that is leftover.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Aruba Beach Café

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood American

Address: 1 Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL

Why You Need To Go: Aruba Beach Café is one of the biggest tourist spots to go to, as it is located right on the beach with a indoor and outdoor seating. The ambiance sets you in a tropical mood, as you can try seafood and look out towards the endless ocean.

The dining spot also has live music every day and is in a cute beachtown called Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

EaTapas

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 4140 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: I studied abroad in Spain for six weeks, and this place is the most authentic restaurant I've tried since having the cuisine in Europe. They serve traditional tapas, or small plates, as well scrumptious paella that is traditional Spaniard cuisine.

There is also complimentary valet and live music as well as a flamenco dancer!

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible, Braille menus (if applicable)

Kaluz Fort Lauderdale

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood American

Address: 3300 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Not only is the building flawless, but the outside patio deck at Kaluz has a dazzling view of the intracoastal. From the service to the food, it is the only place I definitely agree with TripAdvisor for adding.

They have a delicious lump crab dip and Thai Noodle & Shrimp Salad that will make your mouth water. Speaking of water, you can dock your boat there and they can serve you onboard. Dwayne Wade was spotted on a yacht here.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Eddie V's

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Prime Seafood

Address: 100 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Of course, I had to include a national chain restaurant in the mix and Eddie V's is an elegant place in the heart of downtown. I only recommend this restaurant if you're feeling more generous than usual, but the food is so worth it!

I went on a date night and it was the most romantic setting. Their service is five-stars, as well. The servers time out when to properly bring your food so it's hot and not rushed. For the pricetag of what you get, the details are definitely not ignored!

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Phat Boy Sushi

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 701 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why You Need To Go: Phat boy sushi is drool-worthy and an affordable option. There is something for everyone here, as you can choose from stir fry noodles with chicken to their many classic rolls. They are also open late if you choose to have a meal later in the evening.

The place also has traditional Japanese menu items, like sake and mochi ice cream.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible