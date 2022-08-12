Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Auden Tate: Working with backups
Tate played 14 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Tate worked with the backups and isn't projected to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, per Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Many believed that if Tate stayed healthy he'd be competing for one of the top spots on the depth chart, but he now finds himself near the bottom after strong showings from Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge. There's still plenty of preseason left, but Tate will have to prove he's still capable of what he showed with Cincinnati in 2019, when he finished with 40 catches and 575 yards across 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Chad Beebe: Cut by Texans
Beebe was released by Houston on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Beebe landed with the Texans in June after sitting out the entirety of last season due to a foot injury. The fifth-year wideout recorded a career-high 20 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games with Minnesota in 2020, and he will now look to carve out a role elsewhere this preseason.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Netane Muti: Recovering from procedure
Muti (knee) is week-to-week after recently undergoing surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. It's a discouraging sign for Muti, who was already likely on the outside looking in at a starting spot on Denver's offensive line. He'll provide a solid boost to the Broncos' depth at guard whenever he returns, but Graham Glasgow and Ben Braden should see an uptick in reps for now.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Injures shoulder
Leavitt (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter of the Packers' 28-21 loss to the 49ers Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The injury came on a big hit from Leavitt to Ray-Ray McCloud that forced a fumble. Leavitt is expected to be a special teams contributor for the Packers after recording a career-high 35 tackles for the Raiders in 2021. With starting free safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) also missing time, Vernon Scott will take the bulk of snaps at the position for now.
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, TV channel, live stream, game stats for Saturday's preseason game
The Seahawks and Steelers are halfway through their preseason opener. As these clubs went into the locker room for halftime, Pittsburgh held a touchdown lead thanks to some strong play from both Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as this quarterback battle in Pittsburgh wages on. Trubisky got the start and...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not be suspended this year
Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports (per Field Yates of ESPN). Schefter says it's looking "more and more likely" that the assault charges against Kamara won't lead to a suspension in 2022. That's partially because court dates keep getting pushed back, with the most recent postponement being from Aug. 5 to Sept. 29. It's not clear how much of that, if any, is an intentional strategy by Kamara's lawyers. The case reportedly involves video evidence that shows Kamara punching a man multiple times, but the NFL often prefers to let legal situations play out in court before ruling on a league suspension. It does seem like something that will cost Kamara at least a game or two -- and quite possibly more -- at some point in the not-so-distant future, and he isn't totally out of the woods as far as 2022 is concerned.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Likely unavailable Saturday
Diggs is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The Bills seemingly are choosing not to play the majority of their starters to open the preseason. Expect Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins and Jake Kumerow to see extensive work among the Bills' pass catchers.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not in line to suit up Sunday
Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener
Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions. Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
