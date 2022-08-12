Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Louisville area forecast may have you asking, 'What happened to the summer heat?'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a hot and humid summer so far. Louisville's had 43 days at or above 90 degrees, and two of those were 100 degree days. The average high temperature this time of year is 89°, and temperatures will likely stay below that this entire week.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville bicyclists pushing for change to bike lanes around city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky ranks 37th for the number of commuters that bike or walk to work and at Falls City Community BikeWorks they provide the tools and expertise to fix the bikes. What You Need To Know. Falls City Community BikeWorks open shop is open...
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
WHAS 11
Bizarre blue water in New Albany due to chemical spill
Fall Run Creek in New Albany, Ind. was bright blue allegedly due to a chemical spill. Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
wdrb.com
Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect
OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
wdrb.com
Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed. It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight. TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
Wave 3
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
After a freak accident halted business, this Louisville sweets shop is back up and running
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Census data shows more than 93,000 small businesses in the Louisville Metro are run, owned and operated by just one person. From real estate agents to contractors or even bakers - getting hurt and not being able to keep the business running is a nightmare scenario.
Wave 3
wdrb.com
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
wdrb.com
Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
