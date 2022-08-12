ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect

OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Minton
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdrb
WHAS11

Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Wave 3

Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy