Man fatally plunges down NYC garbage chute as people look on, video shows

By Kyle Schnitzer, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Strange video shows the moment a man climbed into a Brooklyn building’s garbage chute minutes before he was found dead in the trash compactor below — as two people look on.

The surveillance footage was shot from the first floor hallway of the Medgar Evers apartments in Bedford-Stuyvesant at just before 4 a.m., about 15 minutes before the unidentified man was found dead and mangled at the bottom of the chute.

He is seen in the video talking with another man before he opens the chute’s hatch and puts one foot in. He then appears to sit on the open hatch as a woman joins the pair.

She holds the bottom of the hatch, as if making sure the man doesn’t fall from his seat in what turned out to be his last moments, the video shows.

The man shimmies into the small space slowly, all the while continuing a conversation with the others, according to the footage. Once he is fully inside and out of sight of the camera, the other two lean inside. The other man appears to hold his cellphone, possibly as a light in the darkness.

The surveillance footage was captured just before 4 a.m.

The other man then puts his head and arms more fully into the space — leaving his feet dangling as the woman appears to hold him to prevent him from falling in.

Investigators are looking into whether the man who was killed fell or otherwise found his way into the compactor portion, where he was cut up, cops said.

While police could not say why the man went in, neighbors speculated he may have dropped his keys.

Police were called to the scene following the incident.
Seth Gottfried for NY Post

“If you throw your keys in the incinerator, leave them,” said retiree Anthony Gordon, 60 who lives on the fourth floor. “You can always get more keys made, but you can’t get another life.”

“Why would you go get your keys in the incinerator?” Gordon, 60, told The Post. “I’d leave them down there, wait for maintenance to come or get another pair made … I dropped my keys in an incinerator one time and I left them there.”

Prince Watson, who lives on the fifth floor, said he didn’t recognize the people in the video but noted it was common to see strangers in the building.

It is still unclear why the man went down the chute, though some speculate that he may have dropped his keys.
Seth Gottfried for NY Post

“I’ve never heard of anything like that before, but that’s 2022 for you,” Watson, 30, told The Post.

“That is just dumb,” Watson said. “They must not have common sense because you go to management to retrieve new keys. You don’t play next to nothing like that.”

