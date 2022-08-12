ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jets vs. Eagles prediction: NFL preseason betting picks and odds today

After a busy offseason for both sides, the Jets and Eagles kick off their NFL preseason schedules in a game that oddsmakers have priced as a virtual coin flip.

The starters aren’t expected to play much so this game will come down to depth and the quality of both team’s backups. Like most preseason games, the point spread is close to even and the total is low.

Here’s how we’re betting Friday’s affair, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on CBS.

Eagles vs. Jets Pick Eagles vs. Jets Prediction: The Analysis

As with any preseason game, there’s only so much you can take from each team’s offseason plan. But these were two of the most active teams of the summer, which does add a little intrigue to Friday’s clash.

The Jets were among the NFL’s biggest disappointments amid a 4-13 campaign last year, but this is a scrappy team that should be much improved on both sides of the ball. Zach Wilson finally has the weapons around him to make some noise in Year 2, and we should see a productive series or two from the former No. 2 pick in his first chance to prove his growth from the offseason.

Zach Wilson drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jalen Hurts will see a couple of drives, as well, and the Eagles have finally gifted him a true No. 1 receiver in A.J. Brown. Still, like with the Jets, we’ll likely only see both of those players (and other starters) for limited action. That puts the onus on these teams’ backups and depth pieces on both sides to swing this contest.

These quarterback rooms are essentially a wash – Joe Flacco vs. Gardner Minshew, anyone? – but the Jets should have the better unit on the field down the stretch. Head coach Robert Saleh has turned heads with some questionable depth-chart decisions, but that’s a function of the second-year coach pushing his young players to earn their spot after an offseason in which the team added nearly a dozen potential starters.

That means we should see some legitimate action from the team’s rising stars – including running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter, receiver Garrett Wilson, and cornerbacks Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Bryce Hall. That’s a strong core leading the charge for the road underdogs, who will be the more motivated and talented squad late in this one.

Eagles vs. Jets Odds

Jets +1 (-115), moneyline -105 – BetMGM

