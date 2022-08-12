ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 FREE online tools that could help students ace their studies

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With school back in session homework is inevitable for students. Here is a list of back-to-school resources that might help them get unstuck on difficult problems.

Duolingo – An educational technology company that produces apps for language learning and provides language certification. From beginners to advanced learners, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

Chegg – An online studying platform for high school and college students that allows users to upload class study materials, create electronic flashcards to study and share with others, and practice quizzes. They offer over 500 million free flashcards in dozens of subjects that range from algebra to veterinary medicine.

Hippocampus.org – A core academic website that allows users to explore thousands of free videos in 13 subject areas that range from earth science to religion.

bartleby – Developed by Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. as part of its ongoing mission to serve all who work to elevate their lives through education, they offer learning with step-by-step textbook solutions, a virtual writing center, and research.

Canva – Helps create designs to share or print. For those who don’t want to start from scratch, there are thousands of free templates on any subject or topic imaginable.

Codecademy – Some say coding is the language of math and some schools are teaching it. With a mission to create a world where anyone can build something meaningful with technology, this site is for students of all experience levels who want to learn more about the skill.

Purdue Online Writing Lab – This site houses writing resources and instructional material, as a free service to students, members of the community, and users worldwide. Users will find information to assist with many writing projects.

Project Gutenberg – This site could be helpful to students looking to read different styles of books in order to help focus on the mechanics and stylistic choices of various genres of books. It’s a library of over 60,000 free eBooks, students can choose among free EPUB and Kindle eBooks, to download or read them online.

Studypool – A 24/7 online global tutoring platform that welcomes students of all levels to deepen their learning experience with a micro tutoring service that connects students with a tutor to help them with their academic questions with very little wait time.

Khan Academy – Students grades kindergarten through 12th grade can choose from a list of subjects that span from all levels, including early math to AP Biology and more. The site also offers help with test prep for the SAT, ACT, MCAT, GMAT and other college-level entrance exams.

