Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks stores stage one-day strike. Here’s what they want

Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks stores staged a one-day strike on Friday, Aug. 12, as they seek a contract with the company.

Workers picketed outside the Iowa Street store as well as the one on Meridian Street throughout the morning. Both stores formed unions earlier this summer and want to start contract negotiations that would include wage increases.

The workers were particularly upset that the company has given out raises and other benefits to nonunion stores but have not stepped up to the bargaining table to this point, said Shannon Butler, one of the workers at the Iowa Street store. Workers at both stores have said hours have been reduced for union workers, raising concerns that they might be let go.

“We are worried that we might be churned out,” said Alex Ruderman, a supervisor at the Meridian store. “So we’re turning to the community hoping they will support us.”

When asked to comment, the Starbucks media relations department emailed a statement.

“Starbucks has great partners (employees) and we value their contributions. We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation. We are grateful for each partner who continues to work and we always do our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners.”

Starbucks workers stage a one-day walkout of the Bellingham store on Meridian Street Friday, Aug. 12. Workers recently formed a union at the store and are seeking a contract with the company. Dave Gallagher/The Bellingham Herald

More than 200 Starbucks locations are either in the process of or have recently unionized. Butler said the union stores want to bargain as one unit. According to a report published on Thursday, Aug. 11, from website The Motley Fool, Starbucks experienced at least 55 strikes across 17 states.

Many cars traveling along the Iowa and King street intersection showed support by honking as more than a couple dozen workers and supporters held up signs in the area around 9 a.m. on Friday. On Meridian, the picketing was in the parking lot area, and cars would also occasionally honk as they bypassed the closed drive-through area.

Hailey Cribbs, who works at the Iowa Street store, said the show of support by the community was heartening.

“It was a good way to boost the energy or the workers,” Cribbs said, adding the lack of contract negotiations had brought them down.

The workers said the strike would last one day, but were getting ready for more planned action if negotiations continue to be delayed.