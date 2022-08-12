Read full article on original website
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
BBC
Hinstock sisters' fears about 'really dangerous' A41
Two sisters say they feel their family put their lives at risk every time they turn on and off their driveway which is next to a busy A-road. Victoria and Jasmine Blackwell live by the A41 near Hinstock, Shropshire, and said it was "really dangerous". The stretch of road, from...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
Forest of Dean: Millionaire jailed over unauthorised 'man cave'
A man who built an unauthorised leisure complex in his garden has been jailed for refusing to demolish it. Graham Wildin, from Gloucestershire, was jailed for six weeks for contempt of court, at a hearing in Cardiff. It follows a long-running planning dispute between the millionaire and Forest of Dean...
BBC
Somerset farmers taking 'unprecedented steps' in heatwave
Farmers say they are having to take unprecedented steps to deal with the current hot, dry weather conditions. The continuing high temperatures have seen normally green pastures dried up. In Somerset, hay prices are rising, winter feed is having to be used now and some farmers are selling livestock as...
BBC
Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
BBC
Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
BBC
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
BBC
Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
