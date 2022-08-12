Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia University to receive federal funding for mobile wastewater testing lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University is set to receive $930,000 in federal funding to develop and equip a mobile wastewater testing laboratory for use across West Virginia. The mobile lab will help forecast infectious disease outbreaks and detect where drug misuse may be widespread.
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR purchases 16 vans for testing, vaccines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines for West Virginia’s K-12 public and private schools during school or community events. Some of the vans have been deployed to local...
WVNews
West Virginia governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general....
WVNews
Anjad w/ van
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations fall over weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped over the weekend, falling from 355 on Friday to 333 on Monday, according to information from the State Department of Health and Human Resources. New COVID-19 infections have recently been declining nationally, which will likely be reflected in the...
WVNews
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
WVNews
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
WVNews
USDA Rural Development welcomes new community development specialist to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The USDA Rural Development West Virginia office welcomes the addition of Kayleigh Kyle as a community development specialist to the state Rural Development team. Kyle joins USDA Rural Development from the Fairmont Community Development Partnership Inc., where she served as the organization’s executive director...
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
West Virginia youth chosen for National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. Jocelyn is the granddaughter of Sheddrick and Terri Donaldson of Bridgeport.
WVNews
West Virginia's active COVID case count drops below 3,000 for first time in over 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's active COVID case count on Monday was at 2,891, the first time that number has been below 3,000 since it was at 2,434 on July 29. Whether that's the start of a downward trend or just a blip in the stats will...
WVNews
Ohio adds more funding to effort to locate lead in water lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has added an additional $1.5 million to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program last Thursday. Public water...
WVNews
West Virginia's average gasoline price below $4, AAA reports
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.885.
Comments / 0