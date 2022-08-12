ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR purchases 16 vans for testing, vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines for West Virginia’s K-12 public and private schools during school or community events. Some of the vans have been deployed to local...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WVNews

Anjad w/ van

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has…
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WVNews

West Virginia COVID hospitalizations fall over weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped over the weekend, falling from 355 on Friday to 333 on Monday, according to information from the State Department of Health and Human Resources. New COVID-19 infections have recently been declining nationally, which will likely be reflected in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
POLITICS
WVNews

Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Bill Crane
WVNews

Ohio adds more funding to effort to locate lead in water lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has added an additional $1.5 million to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program last Thursday. Public water...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

West Virginia's average gasoline price below $4, AAA reports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.885.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy