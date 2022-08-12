Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
Does Deion Sanders Have a Point? Has the Pro Football Hall of Fame Caved to the 'Everybody Gets a Trophy' Culture?
Has the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting become watered down and caved to public sentiment?
Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones
Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
Jaguars fans had profane chant for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson still does not know how many games he will be permitted to play in this season, but there is one thing the star quarterback can be certain of — he is going to hear it from fans whenever the Cleveland Browns are on the road. Watson started...
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota
Ridder and Mariota spent much of the offseason competing for the starting quarterback job.
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in hospice care
Dawson, 87, nicknamed “Lenny The Cool”, played in the NFL for 19 years – most of that time with the Kansas City Chiefs. And worked for more than 50 years as a sports broadcaster in Kansas City and beyond.
Report: Browns have surprising stance on Jimmy Garoppolo trade
The Cleveland Browns are facing the possibility of having to play the 2022 season without Deshaun Watson. A new report suggests that Watson’s situation still may not change their thinking about how the quarterback position is handled. In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, NFL Network reporter...
Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara’s status for 2022 season
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback
The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback...
Nick Saban addresses whether he is near retirement
Nick Saban is one of college football’s most legendary coaches. He is arguably the greatest of all-time and regularly finds himself competing for a National title. But at 70 years old and after more than 50 years in the game of football, is Saban nearing retirement?. No. No he...
Mike Tomlin names Sean McVay, Raheem Morris among top NFL coaches
Sean McVay is entering just his sixth season as an NFL head coach, but he’s already garnered the respect of some of the best coaches in football. Recently, Mike Tomlin was asked to name coaches he would target if he were a general manager. He mentioned McVay in his...
Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent
It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
NFLPA president sounds off about Soldier Field playing surface
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on Saturday, and the biggest story of the preseason game was the condition of the playing surface. NFL Players Association president JC Tretter believes the issue is one that needs to be addressed with significant changes. The turf at...
Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
