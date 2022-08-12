Read full article on original website
HCA hospitals make 21 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 21 executive moves at HCA hospitals since June:. 1. Keri Pintozzi was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. 2. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle. 2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in...
These are the CIOs for U.S. News' top 10 cancer hospitals
For specialty and regular hospitals alike, IT is a huge part of healthcare operations, keeping CIOs busy with everything from cybersecurity to cloud migration. Here are the CIOs of the top 10 hospitals for cancer care for 2022-23 ranked by U.S. News & World Report:. 1. Craig Owen, University of...
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center-JFL (Christiansted, Virgin Islands) Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska) Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique, Mich.) Willapa...
6 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
9 hospitals laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department by Sept. 28. The hospital will lay off 58 employees when it closes the department, according to a notice filed with state regulators.
Intermountain's Good Samaritan Medical Center names new COO
Steven Hankins is the new COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo., part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. Mr. Hankins took over the role in July after serving as COO of Cleveland Clinic's Lutheran Hospital, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's. He also...
Ascension promotes Dr. Richard Fogel to chief clinical officer
Ascension has named Richard Fogel, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of the 143-hospital system. A practicing staff cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Dr. Fogel has served as chief clinical officer for Ascension's clinical and network services since 2019. He previously served as chief clinical officer for Ascension Indiana and is past CEO of St. Vincent Medical Group in Indiana.
Press Ganey to add nurse award nominations to patient surveys
More than 5,400 healthcare facilities that partner with The Daisy Foundation will have the option to add award nomination information to Press Ganey patient experience surveys, according to an Aug. 15 news release. Emory Hospital in Atlanta and the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center are piloting the survey...
Maryland facing major staff shortages
The Maryland Hospital Association said the state is experiencing "the most critical staff shortage in recent memory," Herald-Mail Media reported Aug. 15. The association projects that by 2035, the state will be in need of 13,800 registered nurses and 9,200 licensed practical nurses. Currently, 1 in 4 nursing positions are vacant across Maryland hospitals.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center names Michael Queen deputy chief of staff
Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center named Michael Queen, MD, as the deputy chief of staff. Dr. Queen has been employed with Parish Anesthesia at Lakeview Regional since 2018, and he became department chair in 2020, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the health system. His new responsibilities will include heading the medical staff; providing leadership and guidance; and promoting effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees.
East Ohio Regional Hospital expands detox unit
Patients struggling with substance misuse and needing recovery care have a new resource available at the Martins Ferry-based East Ohio Regional Hospital. The 140-bed healthcare facility has expanded its detox unit, according to an Aug. 15 report from The Intelligencer. East Ohio Regional Hospital's chief nursing officer, Julie Ross, told...
UC San Diego Health names new CIO
University of California San Diego Health has named Joshua Glandorf as CIO. Before being named CIO, Mr. Glandorf served the San Diego-based healthcare system as the senior director of information services. Prior to Mr. Glandorf's time at UC San Diego Health, he was the director of analytics at Stanford Children's in Palo Alto, Calif., according to UC San Diego Health.
Ascension seeks strategy chiefs
Ascension is hiring chief strategy officers for its markets in Alabama and Indiana. The $27 billion health system prefers candidates with 15 years or more of experience to lead the development and implementation of the Ascension strategic plan in its Birmingham, Ala., and Indianapolis markets. Responsibilities include assessment of the...
Salem Hospital reports 2 radiation incidents
Salem (Ore.) Hospital voluntarily reported two incidents within its radiation oncology department to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission this year, The Statesman Journal reported Aug. 12. Both incidents involved a high dose-rate afterloader, a cancer therapy device. The first, on March 22, involved the delivery of a sealed source of...
Baptist Health System, 4 other hospitals report patient information exposed in vendor email hack
Five hospitals were affected by a data breach involving revenue cycle management company Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions. On April 14, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions learned that an unauthorized user gained access to a business email account Jan. 20, according to an Aug. 12 notice issued by the company. The business...
