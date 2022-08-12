Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center named Michael Queen, MD, as the deputy chief of staff. Dr. Queen has been employed with Parish Anesthesia at Lakeview Regional since 2018, and he became department chair in 2020, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the health system. His new responsibilities will include heading the medical staff; providing leadership and guidance; and promoting effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO