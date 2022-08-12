Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Reminds Residents Voting Starts This Weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding voters they can vote this weekend, and is encouraging voters to cast their ballot, whether in person or by mail, as soon as possible.

The 2022 Primary Election includes nonpartisan issues and races for school board and judges, as well as universal primary contests for State Senator District 20 and Board of County Commissioners District 4. That means all voters can vote in this election, regardless of party affiliation.

Hillsborough County’s in-person Early Voting continues daily through August 21, with 26 sites open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Voters can vote at any Early Voting site during this period, and should visit the Early Voting page of VoteHillsborou g h.gov to find a convenient location and check the wait time.

Voters who have a Vote By Mail ballot can drop their Vote By Mail ballot off at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at Early Voting sites during Early Voting hours. Voters should allow at least a week to return their ballot by mail, and are encouraged to drop it off to ensure it is received on time.

All Vote By Mail ballots must be in one of the four Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections offices no later than 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted. Vote By Mail ballots cannot be turned in at Election Day polling places.

For voters who still want to request a Vote By Mail ballot, the deadline to request that a Vote By Mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m. tomorrow, August 13. Voters can call (813) 612-4180 or visit VoteHillsborough.gov to request a ballot.

To find unofficial voter turnout for today and throughout Early Voting, visit VoteHillsborough.gov and look for the 2022 Primary Election page. Turnout by method, party, precinct, location, and date is updated throughout the day.

