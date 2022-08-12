Read full article on original website
Pro-choice prosecutors ask for statewide abortion decision
Prosecutors in Michigan are lining up on different sides of an argument about whether the state’s 1931 sweeping ban on abortion services is enforceable. That law is currently on hold, but a recent Court of Appeals ruling could open the door to prosecution of abortion providers in some counties where clinics are located. And some prosecutors have said they’re ready to file charges against abortion providers.
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 counties after main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for four southeastern Michigan counties following a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory for several communities. Whitmer issued the emergency declaration Sunday for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Her order activates the state’s emergency operations center...
