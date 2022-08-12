Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds
Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
The Reboot Of "A League Of Their Own" Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic movie is a wobbly but passionate queer series that's full of potential.
Set photos from the Fallout TV series have leaked
Several set photos from Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series have leaked online. Some of which allegedly show off the iconic and all-new locations alike. Over on r/Fotv, a Subreddit devoted to discussing the show, user International_Tip123 posted the set images earlier this week but took them down not long after out of concern for Amazon’s retribution. Thankfully, those photos are still all over social media for your viewing pleasure (Thanks, Rock Paper Shotgun). Or at least until the ban (or DMCA) hammers potentially come down, anyway.
