College Station, TX

KBTX.com

18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
BRYAN, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
College Station, TX
fox44news.com

Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019

Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts

Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting. “This is the chance for the people...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 11 but was only viable for seven days without this vote. The declaration allows the city...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17

The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
BRYAN, TX

