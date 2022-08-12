Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
fox44news.com
Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver
Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
News Channel 25
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown
BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts
Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting. “This is the chance for the people...
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 11 but was only viable for seven days without this vote. The declaration allows the city...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A 17 Year Old On A Murder Charge In The Death Of A 62 Year Old Woman
Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and a 17 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge. BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children
Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated. After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and...
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
