beckershospitalreview.com
4 hospitals seeking CEOs
Below are four hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Coachella Valley Hospital (Indio, Calif.) 2. Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville, Ga.) 3. PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Tavares (Fla.) 4. Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension seeks strategy chiefs
Ascension is hiring chief strategy officers for its markets in Alabama and Indiana. The $27 billion health system prefers candidates with 15 years or more of experience to lead the development and implementation of the Ascension strategic plan in its Birmingham, Ala., and Indianapolis markets. Responsibilities include assessment of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina advocates call for state to block Mission Health expansion
Advocacy group State Employees Association of North Carolina, or SEANC, is calling on the state's Department of Human Health and Services to deny Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital expansion. "We have serious concerns that HCA’s profit-driven approach to care extends to its staffing decisions and that the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser mental health workers to begin strike
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente facilities in California. The union represents more than 4,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians, and more than 2,000 unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers in Northern California are expected to participate in the strike, according to an Aug. 14 news release shared with Becker's. The National Union of Healthcare Workers has about 16,000 members total in California and Hawaii.
beckershospitalreview.com
Salem Hospital reports 2 radiation incidents
Salem (Ore.) Hospital voluntarily reported two incidents within its radiation oncology department to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission this year, The Statesman Journal reported Aug. 12. Both incidents involved a high dose-rate afterloader, a cancer therapy device. The first, on March 22, involved the delivery of a sealed source of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut ditches $20M health information exchange software
The state of Connecticut has discarded a computer program it spent $20 million building for its health information exchange, the Connecticut Mirror reported Aug. 14. The University of Connecticut had been tapped to develop the software for Connie, the health data exchange, but in 2021 the state's Office of Health Strategy ended the funding and nixed the system, the website reported. The reasons are unclear, but some of the 20 people who lost their jobs in the move filed a complaint last year asking state auditors to investigate.
Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused
Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens scoops services from 80+ grocery chain pharmacies
Save Mart, a grocery store chain concentrated in California and Nevada, plans to shutter its 89 pharmacies and move its services to Walgreens Aug. 16, according to the Reno Gazette Journal and the Union Democrat. The company, which operates in store names including Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, was...
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina Medicaid expansion legislation falls through
As North Carolina's legislative session came to a close, a deal that included expanding Medicaid fell through, Axios Raleigh reported Aug. 15. North Carolina's House of Representatives and Senate had each passed one version of the legislation. Both the state's Democrats and Republicans told Axios Raleigh that the failure of...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Community members, neighbors put out Holton Street apartment fire
An emergency scene at Leon Arms Apartments in Tallahassee off of Holton St. brought community members and neighbors together during a time of need.
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
kptv.com
Black Parent Initiative holds family fun day in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Families gathered at Dawson Park Friday afternoon for a family fun day put on by the Black Parent Initiative. Leigh Bohannon is their community outreach and family resource manager. “Really just a whole heart celebration, a welcome back, get ready for the school year, thanks...
Downtown Portland Clean & Safe reports sharp increase in syringe collection
Some organizations tasked with cleaning up downtown Portland say the number of needles they're finding is increasing exponentially.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
