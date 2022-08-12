Read full article on original website
Related
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
How to free up space on Android Phones
This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price hikes to raise Apple's average selling price to envy-inducing new heights
The iPhone 14 release date is drawing closer and Apple is already allegedly working on the launch event for its 2022 smartphones. With that in mind, there has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 14 price tag, with one analyst suggesting there would be a price hike even for the standard Apple iPhone 14. However, more recent rumors have settled on a potential US$799 price tag for the entry-level SKU, and Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe that price hikes further up the range will be enough to send Apple’s iPhone ASP soaring to new heights.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CNET
Android 13 Arrives on Google Pixel Phones Today
Android 13 is live. Google's latest operating system will begin rolling out Monday to Pixel phones and devices. People with Android devices from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and others will have to wait until later in the year to receive the update. The Pixel lineup includes phones, watches and tablets made...
makeuseof.com
Bypass Your Android Screen Lock Without a Password Using WooTechy iDelock
Most Android phones use a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to protect your data from prying eyes. There are times when the face unlock, or fingerprint scanner fails to work, and you can’t recall the device PIN or pattern either. It happens to the best of us. Before you waste hours at the nearest service center, use an Android screen unlock software like iDelock to unlock your Android phone.
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
CNET
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
How to reset Adaptive Brightness settings on your Android phone
Adaptive brightness is a handy feature that controls how dark or bright your screen gets based on your different lighting environments. It uses the ambient light sensor combined with on-device machine learning to make these adjustments for you automatically. When you tweak the brightness slider manually, it will also learn your habits and integrate them into the auto settings for you. The idea of a feature that manages itself sounds like an excellent solution for many; however, adaptive brightness may not always work as intended for everyone.
Phone Arena
With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising
Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
Comments / 0