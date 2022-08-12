Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
idahobusinessreview.com
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho rural health clinics to receive $3.6 million in USDA emergency grants
Five health clinics that serve rural Idaho communities will receive a total of about $3.6 million in emergency grants to use for costs related to COVID-19 and to continue providing medical care to rural Idahoans, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Terry Reilly Health...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
KREM
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. The post ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho rated one of the best states to live in the US. Here is where it ranked and why
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Have you ever considered leaving Idaho to find a state offering a better quality of life?. You’ll be hard-pressed to find it, at least according to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2022 report on the best states to live in. WalletHub rated Idaho as...
Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say
The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
10 State Attorneys General Support new Poultry Rule but Question Oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch is a once in a lifetime deal
Carrie: Did you know Idahoans can get up to $7,500 to pay for training programs which can get you a family living wage job?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho to pay $321,224 in Legal Fees Over Transgender Birth Certificate Lawsuit
A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes. The issue went before the Board of Examiners Subcommittee meeting Tuesday and will go to the full board...
kmvt
Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
Idaho Doctors Form Coalition Seeking to Revise State Abortion Laws
Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care this summer. More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom are part of the coalition, recently signed a letter imploring citizens to...
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
BLM Schedules Public Meeting on Proposed Idaho Wind Farm
The Bureau of Land Management will be taking more public comments on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th. It will be conducted as a Zoom session. It will be a day-long event, it begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.
U of I weed scientist researching herbicides for Idaho's budding hemp industry
A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0