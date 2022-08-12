ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve...
2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
IDAHO STATE
U of I weed scientist researching herbicides for Idaho's budding hemp industry

A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
