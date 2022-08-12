ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening

New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt House Sterling Dulles Airport-North

The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
STERLING, VA
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mocoshow.com

Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Median U.S. home price exceeds $400K for 1st time, report finds

WASHINGTON - Potential buyers looking to purchase an affordable home may face bigger obstacles based on the latest quarterly report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Data from the report finds that the median cost of a single-family existing home jumped 14.2% year-over-year to $413,000 in the second quarter...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themunchonline.com

401 13th Street NE #210

Awesome location - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Capitol Hill fully upgraded - Capitol Hill community near Eastern Market and Lincoln Park. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath luxury condominium features 9 ft ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood flooring & washer dryer in unit. Secured entrance, two story lobby, 1 reserved garage parking space available, storage cage available for tenant(s) use, 3200 sq ft roof deck for entertainment and sightseeing, elevators & rear courtyard for BBQing and relaxation. Moments to bike trail and the best DC living has to offer. Move in fee $250.00. This is a no pet property (dogs or cats).
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Masks Return to PG County Schools

Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

