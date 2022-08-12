Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs
Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's. The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
Bitcoin Hits $25,000 Threshold, But Can It Sustain Momentum?
Bitcoin is starting the week around $24,000, even hitting the $25,000 mark Sunday into Monday, as investors show some optimism after July inflation data shows high prices cooling slowly. Meanwhile, Ether is also moving slightly higher thanks to a successful test run ahead of next month's so-called 'Merge' of its underlying blockchain. Can cryptocurrencies keep their momentum going, or is this rally going to be short-lived? Tony Saliba, CEO of Mercury Digital Assets, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, factors to watch, and more.
Comments / 0