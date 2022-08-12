ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Former Raleigh police officer arrested after fake drug arrests

Raleigh, N.C. — A former Raleigh police officer has been arrested in connection to a string of wrongful drug arrests between 2019 and 2020. Authorities allege that, between December 2019 and May 2020, Detective Omar Abdullah used an informant named Dennis Leon Williams Jr. on controlled drug buys that led to Black men being arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges.
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
cbs17

Warrant: 2 shot in Durham while playing with Nerf guns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Durham were shot while they were playing with Nerf guns, according to a search warrant. The warrant reviewed Tuesday by CBS 17 News detailed an incident that took place Aug. 12. Durham Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. that day following...
indyweeknc

Raleigh to Host Gun Buyback

After Durham's successful and safe collection of nearly 300 guns earlier this month, Raleigh is following suit. The city is hosting a gun buyback this Saturday in an effort to reduce gun violence and improve public safety. Raleigh police officers will be collecting guns from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mount...
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
