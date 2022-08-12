ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

North Sioux City Council sets special November election date to let public decide on medical marijuana licensing issue

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City in Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October

SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland cycling brothers making an annual trek on the Cowboy Trail

ONAWA, Iowa -- Some people prefer taking the road less traveled. That's certainly the case with brothers Byron and Doug Thelander. For the past five years, Byron, a retired heating and cooling company owner from Onawa, Iowa, and Doug, a retired plumbing company owner from Castana, Iowa have bicycled their way from Norfolk to Valentine, Nebraska, on a round-trip trek across the famous Cowboy Trail.
ONAWA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project, hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, August 16

The City council of Le Mars approved two resolutions concerning a joint paving project with Plymouth County. The council held a public hearing on the details of a resurfacing project along 7th Ave SE/K49, extending from 18th Ave to C38, After the hearing, the council adopted a resolution setting plans and specifications and cost estimate for the project. They then passed a motion to approve a federal aid agreement for a block grant of 625-thousand dollars toward construction of the project. Another 286-thousand dollars will come from local Road Use Tax monies. The estimated cost of the project is 911-thousand dollars. Bids will be opened November 15, and a contract awarded on December 6. Construction will take place next year.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damages garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th & Summit St. in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14th, at around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding and interior. Visible smoke was still coming off the structure...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside football coach Steve Ryan talks about the upcoming season

Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

LOCAL ROUNDUP :Dakota Valley boys golf places sixth at West Central tournament

HARTFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team on Monday finished second at the West Central Early Bird Invitational with a score of 41-over par. The Tanagers placed five strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian, which had a score of 36-over. Cooper Girard led the Tanagers with an 18-hole score of 81, which was nine over par. He had seven pars, and shot 3-over on the front nine.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on probation violation

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Carey Phillips, 28. He is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for violating probation. Phillips is on probation for a conviction of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates

SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City. The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.
SIOUX CITY, IA

