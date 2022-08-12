The City council of Le Mars approved two resolutions concerning a joint paving project with Plymouth County. The council held a public hearing on the details of a resurfacing project along 7th Ave SE/K49, extending from 18th Ave to C38, After the hearing, the council adopted a resolution setting plans and specifications and cost estimate for the project. They then passed a motion to approve a federal aid agreement for a block grant of 625-thousand dollars toward construction of the project. Another 286-thousand dollars will come from local Road Use Tax monies. The estimated cost of the project is 911-thousand dollars. Bids will be opened November 15, and a contract awarded on December 6. Construction will take place next year.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO