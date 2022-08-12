Read full article on original website
Sioux City Railroad Museum announces temporary closure
The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced a temporary closure.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City Council sets special November election date to let public decide on medical marijuana licensing issue
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City in Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
Sioux City Journal
Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October
SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland cycling brothers making an annual trek on the Cowboy Trail
ONAWA, Iowa -- Some people prefer taking the road less traveled. That's certainly the case with brothers Byron and Doug Thelander. For the past five years, Byron, a retired heating and cooling company owner from Onawa, Iowa, and Doug, a retired plumbing company owner from Castana, Iowa have bicycled their way from Norfolk to Valentine, Nebraska, on a round-trip trek across the famous Cowboy Trail.
siouxlandnews.com
Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project, hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 16
The City council of Le Mars approved two resolutions concerning a joint paving project with Plymouth County. The council held a public hearing on the details of a resurfacing project along 7th Ave SE/K49, extending from 18th Ave to C38, After the hearing, the council adopted a resolution setting plans and specifications and cost estimate for the project. They then passed a motion to approve a federal aid agreement for a block grant of 625-thousand dollars toward construction of the project. Another 286-thousand dollars will come from local Road Use Tax monies. The estimated cost of the project is 911-thousand dollars. Bids will be opened November 15, and a contract awarded on December 6. Construction will take place next year.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damages garage in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th & Summit St. in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14th, at around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding and interior. Visible smoke was still coming off the structure...
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside football coach Steve Ryan talks about the upcoming season
Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
Sioux City Journal
LOCAL ROUNDUP :Dakota Valley boys golf places sixth at West Central tournament
HARTFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team on Monday finished second at the West Central Early Bird Invitational with a score of 41-over par. The Tanagers placed five strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian, which had a score of 36-over. Cooper Girard led the Tanagers with an 18-hole score of 81, which was nine over par. He had seven pars, and shot 3-over on the front nine.
Sioux City Journal
185th aircraft temporarily displaced by Sioux Gateway Airport runway project
SIOUX CITY — The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit's tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation. The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on probation violation
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Carey Phillips, 28. He is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for violating probation. Phillips is on probation for a conviction of...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates
SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City. The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.
