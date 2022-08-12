Get ready for a hot one today! Most of us on the coast will be near 90 this afternoon. Inland areas will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100 at times. While a few showers and storms can't be ruled out, many of us will stay dry. It's getting even hotter on Monday and Tuesday. Here's the latest forecast.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO