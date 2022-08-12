Read full article on original website
Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli cases
The Ottawa County Health Department is warning about an E. coli outbreak in the community.
foodpoisonjournal.com
E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
Mass Casualty Incident drill prepares Ottawa Co. responders for the unthinkable
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a year of planning, the timing of Ottawa County's Mass Casualty Incident drill made it's importance even more clear. EMS, fire and law enforcement crews practiced how to respond in the event a car ran through a crowd, just one day after that exact scenario happened in Pennsylvania.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon County Public Schools facing staffing shortages as new school year around the corner
As the new school year is set to begin soon, Muskegon County Public School Districts are facing a staffing shortage that has resulted in over a hundred positions currently un-filled. Officials say, from Fruitport to Whitehall, 16 public school districts across Muskegon County are grappling with a lack of teachers,...
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Road closure in Muskegon Township extended several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Muskegon Township road will be closed for several additional days for sewer work. Sheridan Road between Apple and Madalene avenues was closed Aug. 8 and expected to reopen at the end of last week. The closure is now extended until Friday, Aug. 19, according...
Staffing issues force school districts to get creative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
'We need you within our profession': Police departments across the state struggling to hire diverse officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police departments around the country, including here in West Michigan, are struggling to recruit new officers right now. And hiring a diverse force is proving to be even tougher. Right now, the Grand Rapids Police Department has 31 vacancies with a big challenge ahead to...
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
mosthits965.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Police asking for help finding missing Ottawa County man
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who went missing over the weekend. Family and friends have not been able to get in touch with Johnson since about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
W. MI sees record-breaking rainfall, temperatures
Saturday brought unseasonably cold and wet weather to West Michigan.
Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Robinson Township (Robinson Township, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a man was rushed to the hospital in a motor vehicle collision. The Deputies stated that the man trying to avoid an [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
