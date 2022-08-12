Central New York drivers are seeing some relief at the pump in recent weeks after months of high oil prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The AAA of Central and Western New York’s latest report shows Syracuse gas prices fell 8 cents this week, down to an average of $4.43 per gallon. That’s about on par with other major upstate cities, whose averages are now between $4.39 in Buffalo and $4.53 in Rochester.

