ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Irked about your high school football team’s ranking? Just win, says Joe D

By Joe Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZjUG_0hFAHLap00

Here’s the deal with high school football team rankings: If you’re placed anywhere lower than first, you’re likely irked. Someone is. A coach, a player, a parent, an alum, a fan.

Simple solution: Win.

In a new 2-minute video, sports writer Joe Davidson explains why rankings rankle people. He breaks down one team in particular: the storied Grant Pacers in football. Winners of seven Sac-Joaquin Section champions and the region’s only CIF State Open Division championship, Grant on the eve of this season is not ranked by The Bee. It’s the first time since 1991.

Davidson hosts The Bee’s sports talk show “ The Buzz With Joe D.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

One College Football Team Has 6 Games vs. Ranked Teams

A number of schools have challenging schedules for the upcoming college football season, and Mississippi State is one of them. The preseason AP top 25 was released earlier today, and the Bulldogs have the most games against teams in the rankings with six. There are 10 programs scheduled to face five ranked teams.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#High School Football#Pacers#Sports Writer#Sports Talk#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cif State Open Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
700
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy