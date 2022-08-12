Irked about your high school football team’s ranking? Just win, says Joe D

Here’s the deal with high school football team rankings: If you’re placed anywhere lower than first, you’re likely irked. Someone is. A coach, a player, a parent, an alum, a fan.

Simple solution: Win.

In a new 2-minute video, sports writer Joe Davidson explains why rankings rankle people. He breaks down one team in particular: the storied Grant Pacers in football. Winners of seven Sac-Joaquin Section champions and the region’s only CIF State Open Division championship, Grant on the eve of this season is not ranked by The Bee. It’s the first time since 1991.

Davidson hosts The Bee’s sports talk show “ The Buzz With Joe D.”